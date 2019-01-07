Hailey Bieber Opens Up on Instagram, Says She’s ‘Really Struggling to Be Confident’

Hailey Bieber, whose last name was Baldwin until she married singer/songwriter Justin Bieber late last year, took to Instagram on Sunday night to open up about her insecurities. The Instagram photo, which is a picture of Beiber smiling with her tongue out and holding up a peace sign, is accompanied by a caption that reveals that Beiber is “really struggling to be confident.”

She begins the caption by saying that she wants to be “more open” in 2019, before saying “I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle.” She then identifies her struggles, saying “I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.”

Bieber, who has 16.8 million followers on Instagram, expressed “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough.” As she continued, she opened up about how she is trying to figure out who she is as a young woman, especially as she is being compared to other women in her industry.

She concludes the post by using her platform to encourage women to “find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than.”

Hailey has been in the spotlight for quite some time, and reached womanhood in the age of social media. Even before she was linked to Just Bieber, Hailey was famous for her supermodel status. She has appeared in campaigns for major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Pretty Little Thing. Her maiden name, Baldwin, carries with it a lot of fame: her father is Stephen Baldwin, and her uncles are William and Alec Baldwin.

Beiber’s followers applauded her honesty, flooding her post with positive comments. Many took the opportunity to offer support for Bieber; one fan wrote “I am glad as a celebrity you can show from the inside… just be you. Thank you for sharing you are an inspiration to look up to and you are worth it to this world.”

Other celebrities in Hailey’s demographic commented their support and agreement with her words, including Olivia Culpo and Madison Beer, who wrote “agreed 100%! thank you for speaking up about this. life feels like a beauty pageant we never signed up for at times. love you so much.” Alexis Ren, who recently opened up on Instagram about her own struggle with trying to present a certain image on social media, simply wrote “Yes.”