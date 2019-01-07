Kendall Jenner & Acne: She’s Face of Proactiv

Kendall Jenner has revealed her “raw story.” At 7:30 p.m. on January 6, 2019, after a day-long tease, she announced that she was the new face of Proactiv.

The day before, on January 5, 2019, Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, had revealed on her social media accounts that Kendall would reveal the “raw story” on her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2019. That set up a day of rumors in which people speculated about what Kendall might say. Kendall has famously struggled – and even been bullied for – acne.

The above video with the tweet contains photos of Kendall’s acne. She admitted she wants “it gone,” and described how she was bullied online after photographs from a red carpet appearance highlighted the acne. She said she went online and saw “all of the horrible things people were saying about me and my skin.” Then she received tweets of how proud people were of her. “It completely flipped my energy on it…for me, I can obviously say that the magic was Proactiv…I am hoping that I can help people,” she says in the video.

However, some people found the announcement underwhelming after so much hype.

Kendall jenner’s announcement was deadass proactive wtf alflfkskddksk why did they make such a big deal about it — karina (@swiftsgadot) January 7, 2019

really got my hopes up thinking kendall jenner was actually gay but it just turns out she has acne… — 🦋 chaur 🦋 (@ChaurRenai) January 7, 2019

I’m psychic…… and annoyed. pic.twitter.com/Mg3zODT2Xq — V I N C E N T (@half__virgin) January 7, 2019

You can find Kendall Jenner’s Twitter page here. She tweets at @kendalljenner. You can find her Instagram page here. You can see Kris Jenner’s Instagram page here.

Kris Jenner made the initial teasing announcement on her Instagram page on January 5, 2019, and she included a video that showed Kendall referring to the revelation in vague terms. Kris Jenner didn’t give any hints about what Kendall would reveal, other than expressing great pride in her daughter, and fans had speculated Kendall might talk about either anxiety or acne, since those are both issues that she has dealt with publicly before. Kendall made it clear from the start that she was taking the step in an effort to help others because of the reach she has on social media and with fans.

However, that changed on January 6, 2019, when Kendall revealed that…it was an ad for Proactiv.

Kendall Jenner indicated she’s been dealing with the issue since she was a teenager.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kris Jenner Expressed Great Pride in Kendall for Making the Revelation

In the Instagram post that she also posted on her Twitter page, Kris Jenner expressed her pride in her supermodel daughter.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable” she wrote. “Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready.”

In that video, Kendall, clad in blue jeans and a white T-shirt, says, “When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, ‘I can help you. And it’s OK. And I experienced it. I’m very normal. And I understand it. I can connect with you.’ I’m going to try and help.” The video fades to a black screen with the words “Connect With Kendall.” The video concludes with the date: January 6, 2019.

Kendall Jenner has 101 million Instagram followers and 27 million Twitter followers.

On Instagram, she’d been posting a lot about the color green, as well as modeling shots and a picture on a private plane.

Kendall Has Dealt With Anxiety & Acne Throughout the Years

Kendall has been very forthcoming with the public about personal issues before.

In the past, Kendall has been open about her struggles with anxiety, including panic attacks. “I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” Kendall once told Harper’s Bazaar.

In February 2018, she also discussed her anxiety, attributing it in part to traumatic incidents in her life, including when her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, ABC News reports. She revealed that she was also a victim of a robbery. On the family’s show, she recounted how she had tried “acupuncture, meditation and sound bathing” to deal with the anxiety issue.

She has also dealt with acne issues, revealing those issues started around age 13. “never let that sh*t stop you! 😎✨” she wrote after being criticized for hitting a red carpet with visible acne.