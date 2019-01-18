What Happened to the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ After Show, ‘After Trek’?

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery may have noticed that After Trek was missing when they finished watch the Discovery Season 2 premiere on CBS All Access. In fact, it seems that some viewers can’t even access the old episodes anymore. Is there still an after show? And if so, how can you watch it? The short answer is: the After Trek show has been changed, and it will begin next week on Facebook Live, the day after Episode 2 airs. Read on for more details.

After Trek had a troubled history during Season 1. It was a live after-show hosted by Matt Mira that talked about each episode right after it aired. Similar to Talking Dead, After Trek had guests, celebrity fans, and cast and crew from the series. The episodes aired each week and ran through the finale of Season 1.

But the show’s future soon hit red alert status after the season ended. In June 2018, CBS announced that they were reimagining the series. CBS told TrekMovie.com: “We are reimagining After Trek for Season 2. The series will continue to have all the fan-driven elements that Star Trek: Discovery viewers enjoyed this season and more. We’ll be sure to share more details as we get closer to launch.”

And then, just this month, we learned that After Trek was canceled.

Instead, After Trek is being replaced by live streams that CBS is going to distribute on CBS All Access’s Facebook Live page. The iteration for the Season 2 premiere wasn’t an after-show where we discuss the mysteries of the episode. Instead, it was a red carpet premiere party that aired 30 minutes before the show premiered.

Red carpet alert! We're live streaming the red carpet from the #StarTrekDiscovery premiere event tonight at https://t.co/W1RZ5AGvXk. Follow the page to receive a notification when it starts! pic.twitter.com/xOoGGQwtMF — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 17, 2019

Here’s the red carpet premiere video:

The new After Trek show will start next week the day after the premiere of Season 2 Episode 2, TrekMovie.com reported. So this new “After Trek” will be streamed on Facebook Live via CBS All Access’s Facebook page here. No, you won’t need to use the CBS All Access app to access this one. The episode will air on Friday, January 25. The time hasn’t been announced yet.