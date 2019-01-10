‘The Masked Singer’ Lion Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer 2019 has kicked off with a bang and viewers are hooked. For those who are joining later in the game, there is a panel of celebrity judges, along with a live audience, who watch disguised celebrities sing or rap to music on stage. Each “masked” star dons an elaborate costume and is voted on based on their performances. The show provides clues as to who the star could be. In addition, the judges ask questions and make some of their own guesses.

This may sound easy, but it’s pretty difficult. Some of the clues are very vague.

At the end of each episode, one of the “masked singers” is eliminated and unmasked. And, one of the first singers on the show this season was “the lion”. Each week, we will continue to update you with more guesses and clues about the identity of the lion. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the lion so far, as well as more info on the show itself.

Lion ‘Masked Singer’ Clues



On the show, many clues were revealed about the lion. It’s a female and she is 5’6″. Her weaknesses are that she is “noble”, she was surrounded by gold and shown sitting on a thrown in her video package. She said, “I’m a lion and I’m here to roar”. She’s somewhat Hollywood royalty, but now she stands out on her own. She is stepping away from her pride to sing her heart out, with a chance to perform for people without any preconceived notions of who she is. The lion said, “I don’t see a lion as just brave and courageous.”

The lion says that true strength comes from vulnerabilities. She is determined to show her true self for the first time, standing on her own. For her performance, she sang the song “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”. After asking if she could be from a girl group, she said, “In my pride, there are lots of women.”

Lion ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses



Show judge Robin Thicke said that the singer could be a well-trained performer. The judges speculated that the singer could be from a girl group like Destiny’s Child or Fifth Harmony.

According to Good Housekeeping, one of the top theories is that Rumer Willis is the lion. She comes from a Hollywood heavyweight family, mainly made up of women. She is the offspring of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and her siblings are women.

Rumer Willis has showcased her vocals on the show Empire and her voice definitely sounds a lot like the lion. See a video of Willis singing on Empire below.

Some have thrown out guesses that the lion could be Carrie Underwood, but Underwood has a much different tone to her voice, so we’re thinking that’s a no-go. Plus, Underwood is pregnant right now and there was no baby bump in sight. According to Vulture, some of the other guesses about the lion are Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Jackson, Kelly Rowland, and Dinah Jane.