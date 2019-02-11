Katie Morton on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Morton, a 26-year-old former medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, Calif., is still alive and kicking on Season 23 of The Bachelor as she tries to win the heart of Colton Underwood, a former professional football player and charity founder from Washington, Ill.

Ahead of the season’s sixth episode, here’s everything you need to know about Morton and her chance at victory.

1. Morton’s College Dancing Career

Morton’s a lifelong dancer. While attending Louisiana State University, she danced competitively on the school’s dance team. While Morton used to be in medical sales, she recently signed on with a dance agency and made the move to Los Angeles to seek out fresh opportunities.

2. Morton First Met Underwood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Along with Sydney Lotuaco and Annie Reardon, Morton first met Underwood while filming an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Instead of a typical group date, Underwood tested their knowledge by playing a mini-game called “Know or Go.” Each woman stood on a platform with a retractable door. If each contestant got DeGeneres’s question right, she stayed in the game; if she got it wrong, she fell through the door and was eliminated. The last woman standing won the opportunity to have a more personal encounter with Underwood on stage.

Although Morton lost out to Reardon in the end, it was her first meeting with the bachelor before The Bachelor.

3. Morton Appears to Be Close to Her Fellow Cast Members

Morton has continuously been promoting the show all over her social media accounts. On one Instagram post she wrote, “The love in this photo is real. Although unconventional, we faced fears, faced challenges, and most importantly, we were forced to face ourselves. Some of us learned to feel again, love again, and trust again. We learned that no matter what the circumstance, there will always be someone that has your back. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such a strong group of women. The show tonight is powerful. It hits close to home for so many. For those of you out there who feel alone, remember what I said. There will always be someone who has your back. I know we do. Xx ♥️ 🌹 #thebachelor.”

She posted another photo to Twitter and wrote, “My tribe.”

4. Morton’s Biography Includes A Bucket List Activity and Her Favorite Sports Team

According to her official Bachelor biography, the dancer-turned-reality-contestant has always wanted to go skydiving. The extreme sport is still on Morton’s bucket list.

In addition, her favorite sports team is the LSU Tigers; her support for her alma mater is no surprise since she danced for the Tigers while in school. She also has been known to prefer glamping over camping.

5. Morton Remains on the Show in the Final 12

Morton danced her way into Underwood’s top 12. Alongside her are Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Cassie Randolph, Demi Burnett, Hannah Brown, Hannah Godwin, Heather Martin, Kirpa Sudick, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco, and Tayshia Adams.

Will Morton be able to win Underwood’s heart? Fans will have to watch the rest of the season which wraps up its run on March 11 and 12 with a two-part finale and reunion.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 6