Lady Gaga’s Date to the Oscars 2019 Is Her Manager Bobby Campbell

Lady Gaga is nominated for the Oscar for “Best Actress,” as well as “Best Original Song;” she and Bradley Cooper will be performing “Shallow” during the 91st Annual Academy Awards show. To help celebrate her big night, her close friend and manager, Bobby Campbell, will be attending as her Oscars date.

The Blast first reported the news that Campbell would be Gaga’s date to Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. He has been her manager since 2013 (after she and former manager Troy Carter parted ways), and drives her “Haus of Gaga” creative team. They also said that she will be bringing along some of her family to the Oscars; however, Campbell is expected to be her primary +1, which means he would be accompanying her on the red carpet and sitting with her during the ceremony.

Campbell was recently honored by Billboard with a spot on their “Music’s New Power Generation: 25 Top Innovators” list. In the piece, they credit Campbell for the work he did bringing in producers that contributed to the success of A Star Is Born and “Shallow:” “he brokered a postproduction deal that brought on Live Nation Productions and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino (No. 2 on Billboard’s Power 100 2019) as producers in exchange for help marketing the film (and a $10 million check from the live events giant).”

This award season has been a major one for Lady Gaga, who has already won Golden Globe and Grammy awards for “Shallow,” and was nominated for “Best Actress” at the Golden Globes earlier this year. While enjoying her well-deserved success and recognition, she also went through a split with her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino. Carino is also her agent at Creative Artists Agency. Though Carino was Gaga’s date to the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, fans noticed that he and the engagement ring he gave Gaga were absent at the Grammys. According to People, a source confirmed the breakup, saying “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story.” Campbell was by her side during the Grammys.

On Valentine’s Day, Gaga and Campbell sealed their bonds with matching musical tattoos – the music notes spell out “GAGA.” Campbell shared a photo of the side-by-side tattoos on Instagram, writing in the caption “G A G A It’s always been forever, but now it’s really forever! Love you @ladygaga.” Lady Gaga also got a tattoo down her spine that pays homage to one of the songs she sang in A Star Is Born, “La Vie en Rose.”

Lady Gaga shares the Best Actress category with fellow nominees Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Glen Close for The Wife, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Olivia Coleman for The Favourite. In the Best Original Song category, the other nominees are “I’ll Fight” (RBG), “All The Stars” (Black Panther), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns), and “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs). A Star Is Born is also nominated for Best Picture.

Tune in to the 91st Annual Academy Awards, tonight at 8pm EST.