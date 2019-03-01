Who Was the First Queen Eliminated from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 11?

This post contains spoilers from the Season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 just crowned a queen (or two…eek), but RuPaul isn’t missing a beat. Fifteen queens are queued up for tonight’s Season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race and based on their intros, it’s going to be filled with the exact shady shenanigans we’re here for. Gentlemen (and ladies!), start your engines.

But who was the first queen to sashay away? K-Pop drag princess Soju has left the building.

In the debut episode, guest judge Miley Cyrus went undercover in the Werk Room to spy on the new cast of queens who are competing for the grand prize of 100,000 doe-lahs.

For their runway looks, the contestants scrambled to create signature looks from materials belonging to former Drag Race legends like Katya, Sharon Needles, and BenDeLaCreme. Soju’s look fell short, lacking any silhouette and adding layer upon layer upon layer, which didn’t impress the judges one bit.

After Brooke Lynn Hytes received all the condragulations as the winner of the week, Soju and Kahanna Montrese found themselves in the bottom two and were tasked to lip-synch “The Best of Both Worlds” by Cyrus’s alter-ego Hannah Montana. Montrese turned it way up with eccentric dancing, booty shaking, and a back-handspring to boot, while Soju seemed awkward in her costume (let’s be real—it was a costume) and even wearing flats, the Shot With Soju YouTuber still couldn’t pull it off. Mama Ru sent Soju packing and the K-Pop wonder sashayed away.

Soju’s YouTube series has over 49,000 subscribers and has featured tons of Drag Race alumna like Blair St. Clair, Detox, Sasha Velour, and Aquaria. In addition to special episodes featuring the show’s past legends, Soju also reviews every episode as in the video below.

Soju’s real name is Tony Hyunsoo Ha. He’s 27-years-old and currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif. Just yesterday, Soju posted a special message to her Season 11 sisters on Instagram writing, “Dear Season 11 Sisters, One more day and the journey begins. It’s been a long time coming, but we here now! No matter what happens this season, I hope you know that you have my love and respect as a drag queen. As a viewer and a reviewer of the show I used to think so small and naive about the show, but now I see the bigger picture and now I see that we are are all superstars! We all worked so hard for this moment, let’s make this season the season to be remembered by the everyone around the world. Thank you for embracing me and thank you for being my sisters! ❤️ ILL SEE YOU BITCHES ALL IN THE SCREENS TOMORROW! BRING IT ON ❤️🍶”

One returning queen took the stage tonight and there’s not a single fan in the world who doesn’t know Miss Vanjie at this point. (Vaaaaanjie!) Vanjie became a meme queen after just one single episode thanks to her oddly satisfying and utterly ridiculous exit from Season 10’s first episode. Round 2 of Vanjie should be quite the spectacle if she lasts long enough to serve us some more crazy. Luckily for us, Vanjie survived Episode 1 thereby breaking her record from last season (which, hello, was only one episode). Her look was solid and the judges commended her for learning from her past mistakes. Here’s to hoping Miss Vanjie sticks around for the long haul.