‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does WCTH Air Tonight?

The big day is finally here. When Calls the Heart will be premiering tonight on The Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details on how to watch the Season 6 premiere of WCTH tonight.

Time & Channel for the WCTH Premiere

PREMIERE DATE: When Calls the Heart premieres tonight, Sunday, February 24.

PREMIERE TIME: The Season 6 premiere will air at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.)

PREMIERE CHANNEL: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Here are previews for Season 6.

And in this video, Erin Krakow talks about Season 6 and what we can expect.

And here’s a first look at her adorable son.

But you might also need a recap of Season 5. Here’s what happened last year.

The Season 5 finale was shocking for fans, and some are still trying to get over what happened. The second-to-last episode of Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, with fans wondering if Jack had died. The finale let fans know right away the sad truth: yes, Jack was dead. Jack and Elizabeth had gotten married, much to fans’ delight after watching their love grow for five seasons. But then Jack, the beloved Canadian Mountie, was killed.

The finale showed Elizabeth and others attending his funeral and talking about how he had died. Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment, when a landslide happened. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. Throughout the finale, fans saw flashbacks of Jack. And in a letter that Jack wrote to Elizabeth in case he died, he said:”take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit.” His letter read, in full: “My dearest Elizabeth, I’m writing a letter I hope you never have to read. If you are, then you know I won’t be coming home. Take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit. But I need you to promise me one thing, Elizabeth: you will open your heart to love again. Know that I want nothing more than your happiness. You are the perfect woman. You showed me what it feels like to be truly loved. For that, I am eternally grateful. Yours forever, Jack.”

During the episode, Elizabeth is comforted by other widowed women of Hope Valley who lost their husbands in a mining disaster. They use their pain to help her, which is touching to see — just as she had helped others, they are now helping her.

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth felt nauseated from the smell of coffee, and realized that she was pregnant with Jack’s baby. In the Christmas special she gave birth. Now, we’ll get to see how the community pulls together to help this single mom who’s given so much to them too.

