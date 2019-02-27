‘World of Dance’ Host Scott Evans: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday (February 26), NBC’s hit series World of Dance is back for an all new Season 3. Executive Producer Jennifer Lopez will be returning as a judge, as will three-time Grammy winner Ne-yo and Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough. But there’s a new host replacing Jenna Dewan this season, and his name is Scott Evans.

Best known as the co-host from Access Live, Evans will have his work cut out for him as 54 performers from around the globe come together to compete for the title of “Best in the World” and win a cool $1 million grand prize. While comparisons to Dewan are inevitable, the former series’ host has given Evans her blessing and will still be around as a mentor for the competing dancers.

While the 32-year-old has no dance experience to speak of, Hough assured fans that that’s nothing to worry about.

“It actually works well,” Hough told Parade. “Because he doesn’t have a dance background, he’s the voice of the audience. If he’s asking a question, it’s something that the audience might ask. So, he’s as curious as anybody at home watching would be, which I think is helpful.”

Since World of Dance is switching things up with a few new rules this season, upping the qualifying score from 80 to 85, and working in a Redemption round for cast offs to rejoin the competition, it makes sense producers also wanted to update their host. So, who is Evans and where did he come from? Here’s what you need to know…

1. He is not Chris Evans’ younger brother

While this seems like an obvious distinction, when the news first broke in December that Scott Evans was the new World of Dance host, Pure World of Dance included photos and information about Captain America’s younger brother, who is also named Scott Evans. And if you Google search “Scott Evans,” the 35-year-old actor who’s actually related to Chris Evans, best known for his role as policer officer Oliver Fish on ABC’s One Life to Live, is indeed the first person to pop up.



2. He has interviewed every celebrity under the sun

Considering both Scott Evans are both unknown entities in the dance world, without a photo, this kind of confusion isn’t totally unfounded. But no, the new host of World of Dance is not an actor, he did not appear as Oliver in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, and he is not a white man.

While Evans was promoted to co-host of Access Live in January 2019 to work alongside Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover, the Purdue graduate began his career in his hometown of Indianapolis, and became the youngest person ever to host NBA Indiana Pacers and WNNBA Indiana Fever games. After reporting for numerous local outlets, he moved away to work at One Minute News in Los Angeles before anchoring Channel One News in New York City.

Now, a staple on every major red carpet for Access, he’s interviewed everyone from Oprah to George Clooney, including Julia Roberts, Luke Wilson, Denzel Washington, Allison Janney, Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron, and his ultimate boyhood idol, Will Smith.

3. He keeps his personal life private

Evans remains mum on his dating life, or he’s so focused on his career, that he doesn’t have time for one. Whether he has a boyfriend or a girlfriend, he reveals nothing on social media and there’s no flying gossip, either. As someone who regularly interviews celebrities about their lives, perhaps Evans learned from the best on how to keep his relationships personal.

But when it comes to family, Evans is an open book with his love. He regularly posts photos with his younger sisters, and proudly showed off the Audi he bought for his mom for her birthday. The famous host also loves to spoil two other very important beings in his life, rescue hounds Tiegan and Ronan.

They sleep in a huge monogrammed bed, and Evans regularly takes them hiking in Los Angeles.

4. Evans is a fitness freak

There are people who work out for fun and then there are people live to work out, and Evans is most definitely the latter. His body is cut. If he didn’t make it as a TV host, he could have a back-up career as a Calvin Klein model.

Seriously, though.

Evans is open about how much work it takes to achieve and maintain his ripped figure, continuously posting videos documenting his work out routine and motivational quotes. He also encourages his co-workers to work out, and loves having Access co-host Kit Hoover join him on hikes.

5. His suit collection is bar none

Whether it’s plaid, velvet or iridescent in color, Evans can rock a suit like it’s nobody’s business. Considering he spends the better part of his life on the red carpet, this isn’t too shocking, but it’s rare to see a host dress better than the the celebrity he or she is interviewing.

After 2018 Grammys, Evans was named one of Esquire Magazine‘s Best Dressed. He rocked an all pink velvet suit at the 2018 American Music Awards, a killer charcoal plaid suit at Essence’s 2018 Black Women in Hollywood Lunch, and the yellow flannel suit he wore to the A Star is Born premiere with a purple pocket square was on point.