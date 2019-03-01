Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian Memes Are Here & They Are Hilarious

Jordyn Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk to discuss the latest happenings in her life, inclusive of the rumors that she had relations with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend-no-more, Tristan Thompson.

Shortly after the interview started, Kardashian took to Twitter to call Woods out, insisting that Woods was lying about what happened with Thompson.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” Kardashian tweeted.

While many fans responded to this message giving Kardashian support, it was her next tweet that caused quite a stir.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” Kardashian tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to respond with some of the more hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Really? It wasn’t the man that cheated on you multiple times perhaps?? pic.twitter.com/O1W6kzwBJ3 — Thunder 🖤⚡️ (@Saucevibesss) March 1, 2019

In a Kardashian-related story, here’s no better meme, perhaps, than a Kardashian meme. The expression on Kim Kardashian’s face in the meme above pretty much encompasses the thoughts of many today.

As many Twitter users have been using the “I’m getting my popcorn” joke (meaning they are ready for the show), the above meme perfectly shows exactly that.

Believe it or not, many people were interested in Woods’ interview, hoping that she’d somehow restore the faith in herself — but viewers didn’t feel that she did that at all. This spawned memes like the one above.

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Tristian Thompson and Jordyn Woods video leaked pic.twitter.com/DVm6MMw73M — FREEBANDZ KG (@HDKG) March 1, 2019

And while just about everyone has been waiting for video proof that Woods and Thompson hooked up, the internet came up with a little dolphin-love video to help pass the time.

Many social media users were waiting for Khloe to respond to Woods, wondering if she would, however, once she did, several people jumped all over her, saying that she should have just kept quiet.

Your family made the first move publicly, though. 🤷🏾‍♀️ And you’re fighting a 21 year old. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qLP5H6E6Ld — IamMSkye (@IamMSkye) March 1, 2019

Khloe was also called out for blaming Woods for “breaking up her family.” Many people found that hard to understand.

"You are the reason my family broke up!" pic.twitter.com/y18Urpnj6X — E (@Imisspoke) March 1, 2019

