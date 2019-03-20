Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have been married since 2011. Bublé is a Canadian singer-songwriter who has one of the most distinct voices in the world. Lopilato is an Argentinian actress and model.

On Wednesday, March 20, Bublé will star in his seventh television special called “Bublé!” which will air on NBC at 10 p.m. Eastern. Although it’s unclear if Bublé’s wife and family will be on-hand to watch the show live, they are his biggest supporters and the very inspiration that he draws on when performing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Welcomed Their 3rd Child in July & Might Have More Kids

Bublé and Lopilato are the proud parents of three children. Their son, Noah, made them parents in 2013. Three years later, they became a family of four when their second son, Elias, was born. Just last summer, they welcomed their newest addition, a daughter they named Vida.

“How to explain that the heart of love exploits us? That we do not reach the hours of the day to contemplate it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy! Because to look at his eyes is to look at the sky itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We were waiting for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope. Finally, you are and you will be our Soul Life,” reads a rough translation of an Instagram caption written by Lopilato after Vida’s birth.

Bublé recently sat down for a chat with People Magazine in which he was asked if he and his wife will have more kids. His answer? It’s up to his wife.

“I love that you actually think I have a say in [more children]. My wife is the boss. It’s her body and she does most of the work, honestly. I think I’m a good hands-on dad, but I still don’t think I come close to doing the work she does,” he told the outlet. “That’s not me being politically correct — I don’t have a clue. If my wife decides, then she decides. I do what she wants,” he added.

2. Their 5-Year-Old Son Noah Is in Cancer Remission

Two years ago, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer, likely hepatoblastoma, which is more common amongst children, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Bublé posted the devastating news on Facebook.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends, and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing,” he wrote.

Noah is currently in remission after undergoing several months of chemotherapy.

In an interview with People Magazine, Bublé opened up about how his son’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent battle changed him.

“Listen, I am different. You don’t go through big things in your life, dramatic things like I’ve gone through or my wife has gone through without it having an effect on you,” he told the outlet back in November.

3. Bublé Believes His Marriage Is Stronger Following His Son’s Cancer Battle

Bublé and Lopilato went through an incredibly challenging time when Noah was diagnosed with cancer. The news of such a diagnosis is devastating enough, but watching a loved one — especially a child — go through treatment is just as difficult. While some couples aren’t able to overcome the rollercoaster of emotions that come along with cancer, Bublé says that the experience brought him and his wife closer together.

“My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again. We saw the very worst and also the best of each other. I don’t know that [having another child] was purposeful, there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief. I know my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us and I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl,’ she was shrieking. We want a big family — I don’t think we’re even going to stop there,” Bublé told Entertainment Tonight in August 2018.

4. Bublé Knew That He’d Marry Lopilato the Night They First Met

Lopilato first met Bublé in 2009 when she attended one of his concerts with her sister and a male actor friend.

“As I left the party, he said to me, ‘You are my wife, you just don’t know it yet.’ And I said, ‘Of course, you want me to be your wife, every man wants to marry me, so we will have to see,'” she told the Daily Mail back in 2012.

Interestingly, Lopilato had a different take on her first Bublé encounter.

“I wanted to go to his show because I liked his songs, but I didn’t know what he looked like. He saw me in the car park but I didn’t see him. Later, his people asked me – remember

I am a famous actress in my country – if I would like to have my picture taken with him and I said, ‘No thank you,'”

She remembers her now-husband commenting on her male friend’s muscles and admits that she thought Bublé was gay.

“I didn’t speak English, but my male friend did and Michael was talking to him and saying things to him like, ‘Oh my God, look at your muscles.’ I just thought he was gay; I rang my mum and said, ‘I am at a party with Michael Bublé, and he’s gay,'” she said.

5. They Got Married in 2011

Bublé and Lopilato tied the knot in 2011. They made things official in a civil ceremony in March of that year before heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in April. According to Marie Claire, more than 300 guests attended the couple’s nuptials which took place at an Argentine palace.

“After wearing a short lilac dress for the civil ceremony, the bride opted for traditional [dress] for wedding take two, slipping into a dramatic gown with tiered skirt and fitted bodice. Her new [hubby] chose a dapper black suit for the occasion,” the outlet reported. “Sticking to tradition, Luisana tossed her bouquet of fuchsia orchids, sending them into the crowd of well-wishers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.”

They later had a third celebration in Canada.