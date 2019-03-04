Michael ‘Prince’ Joseph Jackson, Michael’s Son: Childhood Was ‘Unconventional’

Michael Joseph Jackson is Michael Jackson’s older son. Also known as “Prince Jackson,” he and his sister Paris were born during Jackson’s marriage to Debbie Rowe. They eventually gained another brother, Blanket Jackson, who Jackson had with a surrogate.

Jackson is now 23 years old. He hasn’t given a public statement about the new documentary about his father, but he has spoken out in the past about his relationship with his father.

Jackson Talked About His Childhood to The Los Angeles Times in 2016, Describing it as ‘Unconventional’

To The Los Angeles Times in 2016 (as recovered by E! Online), Jackson said that he didn’t view his childhood as strange at first, even though his father was famous for making he and his siblings wear masks in public.

Jackson said, “My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him.”

He added, “I don’t think I ever thought about if other kids lived like that when I was younger. But once I knew who he was, I realized it wasn’t normal. I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there were all these fans waving and taking pictures of me. I thought it was normal, so I just waved back…You could say my whole life has been unconventional. I really love that though, and it’s all I’ve ever known.”

Jackson’s Sister, Paris, Told RollingStone Her Father Talked to Her About His Molestation Allegations

Jackson’s sister Paris is a model and activist with over 3 million followers on Instagram, and her brother Prince has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, too.

Paris’s Instagram bio reads, “Traveler. Lightworker. Treehugger. Activist. 👽🚀💫 Give peace a chance. ☮️

WME/IMG Rep. ~ CA & NY based. Power to the people!✊🏼 Band – @thesoundflowers🌻”

To RollingStone in 2017,Paris said that her father would “cry” every night to her during his court battle over molestation allegations; he was later acquitted. Paris said, “My dad would cry to me at night,” she recalled, “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

She added, “He did not bulls–t us. You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the shitty world.”