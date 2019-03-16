Paris Jackson Calls TMZ ‘Liars’ Regarding Suicide Attempt Story

Paris Jackson says TMZ is lying after they reported that she had been hospitalized following an apparent suicide attempt.

The site reported that Paris was in stable condition after she slit her wrists in an apparent suicide attempt. The site said that family members had told their reporters that Paris, 20, had been having serious issues with the recent HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland.” In the award-winning documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck made allegations that Paris’ father, Michael Jackson, had sexually abused them as boys.

Shortly after the publication of this article, Paris tweeted this:

Paris followed that up by retweeting a message from Bethenny Frankel regarding that apparent suicide attempt. Paris wrote, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.” Paris also replied to TMZ’s story and said, “F*** you you f***ing liars.”

Paris had previously been quoted as saying that it was not her job to defend her father following the airing of the documentary. Paris tweeted on March 14, “there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

Paris was born in April 1998 to Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She named Paris as she had been conceived in the French capital. In recent times, Paris has been trying to make it as an actress and model in Hollywood.

