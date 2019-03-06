R. Kelly Crying Memes: Twitter Reacts to the R&B Singer’s Interview

R Kelly gave an interview with CBS News that will air in full on Wednesday and Thursday — but the snippet that was teased out on Tuesday was more than enough to send the internet into a tailspin.

R Kelly crying memes are being released in torrents in reaction to a part of the interview in which Kelly bursts into tears. There are just as many people releasing memes and reactions of frustration that the R&B singer is getting any attention, let along lighthearted attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Most Intense Memes & Reactions to R Kelly Crying in His CBS News Interview

Here are some of the most popular R Kelly crying memes and reactions, following the release of the interview teaser to YouTube:

I WANT EVERYBODY TO GO EXTRA HARD W THE R KELLY MEMES pic.twitter.com/4uuI2T1wjh — Kuss (@kusswordz) March 6, 2019

already seeing r. kelly crying memes. twitter undefeated — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 6, 2019

Me critcizing the news giving R Kelly airtime but still here for the memes pic.twitter.com/7mkOnWYOjX — Jihad Lee (@HeatJimbo) March 6, 2019

I was gon give up Twitter for Lent but I gotta see these R. Kelly interview memes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FMbLh93bD8 — Hatsumimosa (@knowthecurl) March 6, 2019

can the "R kelly crying meme" be the new "Michael Jordan cry meme"? pic.twitter.com/5wPiCfL9qq — 2k19 Individual (@DNdamagi) March 6, 2019