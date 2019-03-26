Ranking Roger Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ranking Roger, the former lead singer of reggae band The Beat, has died at the age of 56. A post on the band’s Facebook page read, “He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter. Sadly Roger past away a few hours ago peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Roger’s family would like to thank everyone for their constant support during this tough time. More to follow in the coming days. RIP ROGER! ❤️.” The post was published on March 26.

1. Roger Said in January That He Had Been Diagnosed With 2 Brain Tumors & Lung Cancer

In January 2019, Ranking Roger revealed in an interview that, following a stroke in August 2018, he had been diagnosed with two brain tumors and lung cancer. Roger said, via Slicing Up Eyeballs, “I know I can sing. I don’t have a problem with that. It’s just that I don’t think I’ll be running around the stage as much as I was, certainly for the first three months or six months, because I wouldn’t want a seizure on stage. … I know I can sing still. There’s not a problem with the voice. And I know I can skank still. I’ll never forget how to do that. But I just mustn’t get too excited and start darting across the stage again. But I think eventually I probably will be able to. We’ll just see how this treatment goes, that’s all I can say. But I’ve got a lot of optimism.”

An official statement from The Beat in August 2018 referred to Roger’s stroke as a “mini-stroke.” The press release said that the band was canceling their tour of the U.S. and the United Kingdom as a result. The band added that they were finishing up a new album and that Roger was working on a book about the band’s early days.

On January 25 2019, “Public Confidential” was released. The album was credited as being The Beat feat. Ranking Roger. The 10-song album was a follow-up to 2016’s “Bounce.” It featured Roger’s daughter, Saffren, and his son, Ranking Junior, on vocals. According to the band’s label, DMF Record, the album “showcased the band at their joyful skanking best with 10 brand new songs.” One reviewer on the album’s Amazon page read, “Excellent album. Roger and the guys never fail to deliver. They are still making fresh music. Recommended.” While another said, “Brilliant album as good if not better than there early stuff.”

2. Roger Said in 2016, ‘Where There Is Racism, The Beat Needs to Be There’

Roger was interviewed by Young Voices in January 2016 where he was asked about modern-day racism in the world. The singer said this was a “more enlightened age” compared to the 1970s. Roger did say that his children still had “a lot to deal with.” He added, “Where there is racism, The Beat needs to be there because our main message was always peace and unity – and we’re still striving for that. Music can get through where politics can’t.”

3. Billy Bragg Paid Tribute Saying, ‘Rest Easy, Rude Boy’

Among the first to pay tribute to Roger was singer/songwriter Billy Bragg who tweeted, “Very sorry to hear that Ranking Roger has passed away. Rest easy, Rude Boy.” That tribute included a link to the above video. “Spinal Tap” star Michael McKean tweeted, “Ranking Roger was the heartbeat of The Beat. RIP.” While modern-day reggae group The Skints tweeted, “Rest In Peace Ranking Roger. An original inspiration, a rebel to the very end and an absolute gentleman always. It was an honour and privilege to share the stage and share conversations with this man. All love to the Charlery family and The Beat family. 🙏💚🔊 .”

4. Roger Was Born in England to Parents Who Hailed From St. Lucia

Roger was a native of Birmingham, England, where he was born Roger Charlery, to parents who originally hailed from the Carribean island of St. Lucia. Roger joined The Beat as frontman while he was the drummer in another band, The Nam Nam Boys. Between 1980 and 1983, The Beat released three albums, “I Just Can’t Stop,” “Wha’ppen?” and “Special Beat Service.” After their 1983 split, Roger formed General Public, with, among others Andy “Stoker” Growcott of Dexy’s Midnight Runners. Over the years, Roger would regularly perform with members of The Beat as well as General Public. Roger told Young Voices that within nine months of joining The Beat, he watched with his parents

While in the U.S., The Beat was known as The English Beat and was featured in the February 1985 edition of Mother Jones magazine.

5. Roger Worked on the Protest Song Classic, ‘Free Nelson Mandela’

Roger was never far from politics, working with The Specials on the 1984 classic protest song, “Free Nelson Mandela.” While working with The Beat, Roger wrote the song, “Stand Down Margaret Thatcher,” a song that got banned from being played on the BBC. Despite the ban, Roger told Young Voices in 2016, “Despite the single being banned we managed to make £40,000 from it which we donated to CND. That helped them to open their first office in London. That, for me was a very proud moment. The women protesting at Greenham Common used to sing it and so did the men in the miners’ strike a few years later. It became an anthem for that time.”

In 1988, Roger released his first solo album, Radical Departure. During the 2000s, Roger was known for his performances with Sting, he would regularly sing “Roxanne” in live performances.

