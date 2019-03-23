‘Us’ Movie Ending & End Credits: Is There an After Credit Scene?

The movie Us does not have a scene after the end credits; there is no after credit scene. The new movie was written, directed, and produced by Jordan Peele, and in true Peele fashion, it’s filled with Easter eggs, hidden meanings, and allegories throughout the film. However, the film does end right as the credits begin.

Warning: plot/film spoilers below!

Us ends with a camera panning over mountains, showing the long line of people in red holding hands for miles and miles, in tribute to the Hands Across America movement from the 1980s which surfaces throughout the film.

Here’s what you need to know:

How Does Us End? What Takes Place in the Final Scene of the Film?

At the end of the film, Adelaide has managed to kill her “doppelganger” and save her family from death. The final scene shows Adelaide at the wheel and her son in the passenger seat, looking at her with confusion. Though neither of them says anything, Adelaide then experience a series of flashbacks which reveal that she, in fact, is the original doppelganger, having pulled the “real” Adelaide into the underground all of those years ago, when the “real” Adelaide went into the House of Mirrors.

After the audience sees that flashback, Adelaide gives her son a smile and then turns to face the road. The camera pans out, up and away from the car until the lens is soaring over mountains and valleys, showing a long string of red people holding hands across America, in tribute to the 1986 event.

Hands Across America Was a Charity Event That Took Place in 1986

Per Vanity Fair, Hands Across America was a charity event that took place on May 25, 1986. The goal of thee vent was to raise money for issues related to homelessness and hunger in America by having millions of people create a human chain that extended across the length of the United States.

The event was organized by Ken Kragen, a talent manager who also coordinated the We Are the World album. People who participated in the event had to contribute $10-35 for the event, and would receive a t-shirt in exchange. The publication notes that millions of people did end up doing it, and that the line started in Battery City Park with a six-year-old homeless girl, and it ended in Long Beach California.

Per Vanity Fair, approximately 4.9 million people participated in the event, but it earned nowhere near what was hoped for. It cost around $14 million to run, and ended up earning about $15 million total.

