Dorinda Medley’s House In the Berkshires

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York continues tonight. In the latest episode, the cast travel to Dorinda Medley’s house in the Birkshires, and drama breaks out over who gets to stay where and Bethenny Frankel’s demand that she get her own room.

In the episode preview, Dorinda explains that Bethenny was going to stay in a hotel unless she got a room all to herself at the house. “There’s no bad rooms in my house,” the former said. “It’s a beautiful manor. Every room is a half a million dollars room…it’s not like some cottage. You’re acting like you’re staying in a shack.” Bethenny’s demands have caused the other cast members to become envious.

Drama Occurs When the Cast Decide to Stay At Dorinda’s Berkshires Home

Luann De Lessups is particularly annoyed by Bethenny. She reveals that Bethenny didn’t even stay at the house the first night, and recounts all the drama she’s had with Dorinda lately as the reason why she should’ve given her the single room instead. “Dorinda and I need to make new memories and move forward with our relationship, and I feel like by putting me in the same room, the ‘shark room,’ it just brings me to the past,” she told the cameras. “I mean, I’ve seen enough dead fish for the rest of my life.”

Tinsley Mortimer also gets in on the drama, revealing that she’ll take the room with a shark tank over Luann, because she was originally supposed to be there. This angers Luann to the point that she storms out on the others. “Why don’t you got f**k the swordfish,” she yells. “Got some f**king nerve putting me in the f**king fish room.”

The House Has 9 Bedrooms & 11 Bathrooms

href=”https://www.etonline.com/news/197467_exclusive_tour_real_housewives_of_new_york_star_dorinda_medley_18_acre_property” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>According to Entertainment Tonight, Dorinda’s home in the Birkshires has been a “sanctuary” of sorts since the death of her husband Richard H. Medley in 2011. She broke down the features of the house in a recent tour. “It has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms,” she revealed. “I’d say it’s about 11,000 square feet, but who’s counting.”

In a separate interview with Daily Mail, Dorinda spoke about furnishing the house, and how she came to own it. “I used to say when we’d go by the house ‘You see that? One day when I’m really rich and grown up I’m gonna buy that house’,” she recalled. “So about a month before I married Richard he brought me to the Berkshires and he said ‘I got you a present.’ And we went to the drive and I said ‘What are we doing? We can’t go to this house!’ And he said ‘Well it’s your house’.”

“I like to have that feeling of… going back to your grandmas house,” she said of the house’s furnishing. “I like to have a little tacky, a little sophisticated, a little old world. I like to mix it up so people kindof come in and they reminisce, like “Oh my god I remember that’.”