‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Episode 3 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Titles, & Dates

The final season of Game of Thrones is already almost halfway over and we’re not ready to say goodbye. Now that Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones is close to premiering, we can share updated information about HBO’s schedule and plans for the rest of the Game of Thrones season.

Episode Titles & Details

Out of everything we know about the Season 8 schedule, the episode titles are the toughest to come by. HBO isn’t releasing the titles until either right when the episode airs or even right when it finishes.

Episode 1 of Season 8 was called “Winterfell,” but that title was not released until right when the episode aired. Interestingly, it was one of the leaked guesses for episode titles, but fans thought it was going to be the title of a later episode. There wasn’t much of a spoiler in that episode.

The title for Episode 2 of Season 8 was “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” There was actually a lot of deeper meaning and layers to that episode title, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.

At this point in time, the title for Episode 2 has not been released. Some fans have reported seeing titles in other locations, and so the rumors for the title include Winter Is Here (which was originally guessed as the title for Episode 1) or The Rightful Queen. But so far, all the guesses have been wrong. HBO likely won’t release the actual episode title until right when the episode airs.

The rumors for the title for Episode 3 are likely all wrong too. Rumors include “Exodus” or “The Battle for Dawn.” However, so far all the rumors for Episode 2 were wrong, so we’re not holding out much hope for Episode 3. At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof. So far, all the guesses about episode titles have been wrong.

Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

The third episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, April 28, 2019. After that, each new episode will air every Sunday night at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes, so Episode 3 is the halfway point. (Note: The release date for Season 8 Episode 3 in the UK is April 29.)

Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air April 29 at 2 a.m. BST and then later at 9 p.m. BST)

Season 8 Schedule

Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12.

Episode 3 will air April 28. Episode 4 will air May 5. Episode 5 will air May 12, and the final episode will air on May 19.

Season 8 Episode Lengths

Unfortunately, the first two episodes weren’t as long as fans were hoping. But starting with Episode 3, the runtimes are finally reaching feature movie length.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.

No episode is quite reaching the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.

Season 8 Channel

Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

