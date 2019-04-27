‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Episode 3 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Titles, & Dates

The final season of Game of Thrones is already almost halfway over and we’re not ready to say goodbye. Now that Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones is close to premiering, we can share updated information about HBO’s schedule and plans for the rest of the Game of Thrones season.
Episode Titles & Details
Out of everything we know about the Season 8 schedule, the episode titles are the toughest to come by. HBO isn’t releasing the titles until either right when the episode airs or even right when it finishes.
Episode 1 of Season 8 was called “Winterfell,” but that title was not released until right when the episode aired. Interestingly, it was one of the leaked guesses for episode titles, but fans thought it was going to be the title of a later episode. There wasn’t much of a spoiler in that episode.
The title for Episode 2 of Season 8 was “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” There was actually a lot of deeper meaning and layers to that episode title, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.
At this point in time, the title for Episode 2 has not been released. Some fans have reported seeing titles in other locations, and so the rumors for the title include Winter Is Here (which was originally guessed as the title for Episode 1) or The Rightful Queen. But so far, all the guesses have been wrong. HBO likely won’t release the actual episode title until right when the episode airs.
The rumors for the title for Episode 3 are likely all wrong too. Rumors include “Exodus” or “The Battle for Dawn.” However, so far all the rumors for Episode 2 were wrong, so we’re not holding out much hope for Episode 3. At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof. So far, all the guesses about episode titles have been wrong.
Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date & Time
The third episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, April 28, 2019. After that, each new episode will air every Sunday night at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes, so Episode 3 is the halfway point. (Note: The release date for Season 8 Episode 3 in the UK is April 29.)
Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air April 29 at 2 a.m. BST and then later at 9 p.m. BST)
Season 8 Schedule
Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12.
Episode 3 will air April 28. Episode 4 will air May 5. Episode 5 will air May 12, and the final episode will air on May 19.
Season 8 Episode Lengths
Unfortunately, the first two episodes weren’t as long as fans were hoping. But starting with Episode 3, the runtimes are finally reaching feature movie length.
- Episode 1: 54 minutes
- Episode 2: 58 minutes
- Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes
- Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes
- Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.
No episode is quite reaching the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.
Season 8 Channel
Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)
|Arab League
|OSN, MBC4
|Argentina
|HBO Argentina
|Australia
|Showcase
|Austria
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Bangladesh
|HBO
|Belgium
|2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|HBO
|Brazil
|HBO Brazil
|Bulgaria
|HBO Bulgaria
|Canada
|HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
|China
|CCTV-1 (censored version)
|Colombia
|HBO
|Croatia
|HBO, HRT
|Cyprus
|ANT1 Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|HBO, CT2
|Denmark
|HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
|Estonia
|Fox Life, ETV2
|Finland
|HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
|France
|OCS Choc, Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
|Greece
|NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
|Hungary
|HBO
|Iceland
|Stöð 2
|India
|HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
|Ireland
|Sky Atlantic
|Israel
|Yes Oh
|Italy
|Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
|Japan
|Star Channel
|Kosovo
|Klan Kosova
|Latvia
|Fox Life
|Lithuania
|BTV
|Macedonia
|HBO
|Malaysia
|HBO Asia
|Mexico
|HBO
|Moldova
|HBO
|Montenegro
|HBO
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
|New Zealand
|SoHo, Prime
|Norway
|HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
|Pakistan
|HBO Pakistan
|Philippines
|HBO Philippines
|Poland
|HBO
|Portugal
|Syfy
|Romania
|HBO
|Russia
|Fox Life, Ren-TV
|Serbia
|HBO
|Slovakia
|HBO
|Slovenia
|Kanal A, HBO
|South Africa
|M-Net
|South Korea
|SCREEN
|Spain
|Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
|Sweden
|HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
|Switzerland
|TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
|Taiwan
|HBO
|Thailand
|HBO
|Turkey
|CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
|Ukraine
|TET, 1+1
|United Kingdom
|Sky Atlantic, Sky1
|United States
|HBO
To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.
