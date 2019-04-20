Hallmark’s ‘Easter Under Wraps’: Details on Time & Dates Airing, the Cast & Photos

Hallmark premieres is first Easter-themed movie with tonight’s Easter Under Wraps. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Easter Under Wraps’

Easter Under Wraps premieres tonight, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air April 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern, April 24 at 4 p.m., April 27 at 7 p.m., April 28 at 3 p.m., May 2 at 2 p.m., May 8 at 6 p.m., May 11 at 3 p.m., and May 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Erin Cavendish goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to see why sales are down when she meets head chocolatier, Bryan, who has new ideas on how to update the Easter product line.

According to IMDB, the exterior scenes from Easter Under Wraps were filmed in Savannah, Georgia.

The Cast for ‘Easter Under Wraps’

Fiona Gubelmann stars as Erin. Her credits include Wilfred, Daytime Divas, Mad Men, New Girl, Modern Family, The League, Castle, iZombie, Key & Peele, Parenthood, We Are Men, How to be a Gentleman, Don’t Trust the B- in Apt. 23, Mommy’s Little Girl, 911 Nightmare, One Day at a Time, Sing It, Telenovela, and more. She’s now a regular on The Good Doctor. She was on the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas Next Door opposite Jesse Metcalfe. Her performance in that movie was perfect, so she will no doubt be great in tonight’s movie too.

Brendan Penny stars as Bryan. He’s a favorite for Hallmark movies and recently starred in Valentine in the Vineyard in February. In November, he starred on Hallmark’s movie Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe. His many previous credits include Chesapeake Shores (he plays lead Kevin O’Brien), Fifty Shades Freed (co-pilot Beighley), Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Motive (Brian Lucas), On the Farm, Tis the Season for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Heavenly Match, The Runner (Josh, 11 episodes), True Heroines (Calvin), The Dark Corner (Brian Lucas), Ring of Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Christmas Crash, The Assistants (Danny, 13 episodes), Stargate Atlantis (Todd the Wraith), Whistler (AJ Varland, 13 episodes), Kyle XY, The L Word, and much more.

Alvin Sanders and B.J. Harrison, pictured above, are also starring in tonight’s movie. Sanders plays Grant and Harrison plays Lyla.

Alvin Sanders is quite well known. He stars as Pop Tate on Riverdale, and he also appears in many Hallmark movies, including Christmas Getaway, The Mistletoe Promise, Marrying Father Christmas, Garage Sale Mystery, The Wedding March, and much more. His many other appearances include Trading Christmas, Fringe (Doorman), Christmas Lodge, Time after Time, Human Target, Sight Unseen, Pucca, Smallville (Dale Ross/Dr. Klein), Supernatural, The Chris Isaak Show (Jo Jo Burnett), Gadget and the Gadgetinis, Transformers: Armada, Inuyasha, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, The SoulTaker, RoboCop: Alpha Commando, Hurricanes, The X-Files, Double Dragon, The Commish, and much more.

BJ Harrison’s credits include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Mrs. Curtis the Librarian), Take Two, Marrying Mr. Darcy, A Series of Unfortunate Events (Mrs. Bass), Beyond (Miss Hayley), Loudermilk, The Christmas Calendar, Motive, Zoo, Chesapeake Shores, Anything for Love, Lucifer, The Christmas Note, Wayward Pines, Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Dottie), Fairly Legal, 2012, Kyle XY, Cold Blood, Flight 93, Huff, Jack, Tru Calling, Battlestar Galactica, The Outer Limits, and much more.

The two also appeared together in the Hallmark movie Road to Christmas in 2018.

Zoe Noelle Baker, pictured above, is also a star in tonight’s movie. She plays Madison. She played Young Minnow in Sacred Lies in 2018 and Taylor in the 2019 TV movie Alive. Zoe’s adorable. Here’s a photo from her Instagram:

Also starring in the movie are:

Fred Henderson (Foster)

Bronwen Smith (Susan)

Ese Atawo (Flo)

Aaron Craven (Carter)

Sarah Corrigan (Parker)

Garrett Black (Trent)

Nelson Giles (Murray)

Jessie Fraser (Beth)

Niki Wipf (Jessie)

Elinet Louicius (Delivery man)

Meena Mann (Reporter)

Gigi Jackman (Betty)

Blair Penner

Here are some more photos from the movie:

