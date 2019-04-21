How are Jorah & Lyanna Mormont Related?

After eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and his impressively young, brave cousin, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), will finally reunite and be together in the same scene. While the Mormont family never ranked as high in nobility as the Starks, Targaryens, Lannisters, or Baratheons, Ser Jorah and Lady Lyanna have both been integral characters throughout the show, just not as a conjoined team.

Ser Jorah’s father was Jeor Mormont, the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch until he died in Season 3. Before he took his post at the Wall, Jeor was the Lord of Bear Island, and the head of his house. However, once he took his oath at the Wall, all his titles were stripped and passed down to his son, Jorah. However, much to the disgrace of Jeor, Jorah was forced to flee after he was caught illegally selling poachers into slavery.

When viewers first meet Jorah on Game of Thrones, he was working as a mercenary in the Free Cities, where he crossed paths with Daenerys Targaryen, and eventually, became her closest confidant and knight. Because Jorah was exiled from home, Jeor’s sister Maege, Lyanna’s mother, kept rule of Bear Island.

However, when we first met Lyanna, she was already the head of the house, the scene-stealing young badass known as Lady Mormont. It’s then revealed that Maege died in combat while fighting alongside Robb Stark and his army in the War of the Five Kings. When Lady Lyanna took over Bear Island, she remained a steady and fierce ally to House Stark.

It’s unknown if Lyanna and Jorah had any sort of relationship prior to him being forced to flee from home. It’s likely that Lyanna wasn’t even born yet, and only knows of her disgraced cousin via stories from her mother, or fellow townspeople on Bear Island. Considering Lady Mormont was the first to declare Jon Snow as King of the North, and Jorah has given his life to making sure Daenerys becomes the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, it will be interesting to see how their relationship plays out in Season 8.

