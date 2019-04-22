How Many Valyrian Swords Are Left on ‘Game of Thrones’?

An important part of Game of Thrones — and the fight against the White Walkers — is Valyrian steel. Anyone who has a Valyrian steel sword has a powerful weapon, as it is only one of two items that can kill White Walkers. In this article, we’re going to look at each Valyrian steel sword that currently exists in the show’s universe, its history, and who currently owns the sword, along with just why these swords are so important. This post has spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2.

Longclaw, Jon Snow’s Sword

Longclaw is incredibly important to the Game of Thrones universe. This was the sword that Jon Snow used to vanquish a White Walker leader in the episode “Hardhome.” The ancient Valyrian steel sword actually originated from the House of Mormont and was Jeor Mormont’s sword, given to Jon Snow. This blog post has a detailed analysis about Longclaw’s history. It’s a little outdated, but it still makes for an interesting read. Longclaw’s been the subject of some theories lately.

Oathkeeper, Brienne’s Sword

Oathkeeper was Jaime’s sword passed down to Brienne. It was one of two Valyrian blades “re-forged” after Ned’s Valyrian steel sword, Ice, was melted down by Tywin. Brienne named the sword Oathkeeper. Read more about the sword in our in-depth story here.

Heartsbane, Sam’s Sword

Heartsbane is the Valyrian steel sword that belongs to House Tarly. It was owned by Lord Randyll Tarly until Sam stole it when he left with Gilly and her son. The Tarlys have had Heartsbane for more than 500 years, according to the Game of Thrones wikia.

Widow’s Wail

The sword was one of two forged from Ned Stark’s sword, Ice, after Ice was melted down. Ice was the ancestral sword of House Stark. It was a huge sword, two-handed. It was given to Joffrey, who obnoxiously named it Widow’s Wail. Now it belongs to Jaime. He took it with him when he went to Highgarden and he and Olenna had a discussion about Widow’s Wail.

Valyrian Dagger

Yes, there’s a smaller Valyrian steel dagger. It has a dragon bone hilt and was used by the assassin who tried to kill Bran. It belongs to Petyr Baelish, but he claimed he lost it in a bet to Tyrion before it was used in an attempt to kill Bran. Petyr Baelish later gave the dagger to Bran, but Bran then gave the dagger to Arya because as the Three-Eyed Raven, he can’t fight. Arya used the blade to execute Littlefinger.