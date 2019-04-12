Sugar Bear’s Wife Jennifer on ‘Mama June’

On tonight’s episode of From Not to Hot, Mama June is told that she has to room with Sugar Bear’s wife, Jennifer Lamb. The pair are not comfortable with the sleeping arrangement, and the series has teased plenty of drama between them. Read on to learn more about Jennifer and her reluctant friendship with Mama June.

Jennifer got engaged to Sugar Bear in October 2016, and they married in a small backyard ceremony in March 2017. She is a Georgia native who works for the Pepsi company. Jennifer has also dealt with weight problems throughout her life. Prior to undergoing weight loss surgery, Your Tango reports that she weighed 431 pounds.

Jennifer Married Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson In March 2017

Jennifer talked about her struggles to keep weight off during a recent episode of From Hot to Not. “Lately I’ve been having these chest pains, being dizzy and just not feeling right. There’s no need to tell Mike until I find out what’s going on for myself,” she revealed. “With the dizziness and the chest pain going on, I’m starting to worry that something is seriously wrong. My joints, my knees, my hip. There’s days I can’t even function because they hurt so bad. I’m having chest pains, where you get out and you start walking and you can’t breathe.”

While her journey may be similar to Mama June, Jennifer was clear that she didn’t want to resemble the TV star. “I don’t believe in having surgery like June did just to lose weight. I’ve always said big is beautiful and I will always stand by that,” she explained. “I don’t want to look like June. I never would want to look like June, but if I keep doing what I’m doing now, I’m not guaranteed the next five years.”

She Underwent a Weight Loss Surgery Similar to Mama June Shannon

Jennifer was also hesitant to tell Sugar Bear about the surgery. “Mike has always really liked bigger women. So if I tell him, I might lose him,” she told a friend. “I have to worry: is he still gonna love me the same as he loves me now?” Jennifer was previously married to truck driver Raymond Lamb, who was arrested and convicted of sex crimes in December 2013. They have a son together, Joseph Lamb.

“Jennifer has got lots of skeletons in her closet that she’s desperate to keep hidden,” a source told Daily Mail. “She has been especially terrified that the show would find out about her ex-husband. She’s even been threatening some of her family members with lawsuits if they reveal any of her secret past.”

“This TV show means everything to her – and she loves all the drama surrounding it – even though she pretends she doesn’t,” they added. “She’s always bragging about the money she made from the show and how she’s bought this and that for her house.”