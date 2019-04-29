John Singleton Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Singleton, the Academy Award-nominated director, was reported to have died at the age of 51 on April 29. His passing was first reported by Fox Kansas City movie critic, Shawn Edwards.

Singleton had suffered a stroke on April 17 and had been in intensive care since then. On April 25, it was widely reported that Singleton was in a coma. The Fox Kansas City story cites family members as confirming Singleton’s sad passing to Edwards.

Later on April 29, Singleton’s family announced that the director was to be taken off of life support that day but that the initial report that he was dead, was incorrect. At around 5 p.m. Eastern time on April 29, the director’s family confirmed that he had passed away.

Singleton will forever be remembered as the first black director to nominated for an Academy Award for his seminal 1991 hit “Boyz ‘N the Hood.” At the time of his nomination, Singleton was 24. The film helped to launch the acting careers of Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Junior. More recently, his show “Snowfall,” that he co-created, had been renewed for a third season on FX.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Initial Report About Singleton’s Death Was Disputed by TMZ

Shortly after the Fox Kansas City report was published, TMZ disputed that Singleton was dead. The site did say that Singleton remains in a coma and that “it does not look good.” According to the report, Singleton is no longer responding to treatment and his condition is considered dire.

2. Singleton’s Daughter Said 2 Days Before Reports of His Death That He Was Not in a Coma

RIP John Singleton — Shawn Edwards (@sedwardskc) April 29, 2019

Page Six reported on April 27 that Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra, was disputing the claims made that said her father was in a coma. Cleopatra said that those claims had been made by her grandmother, Sheila Ward, as she sought to become the director’s conservator.

In a court filing, via Page Six, Cleopatra said, “My father is not in a coma… My dad is progressing every day … My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal.” Cleopatra added that doctors had not yet firmly diagnosed her father. She also said, “My grandmother’s intentions toward my father and his children are disturbing. She cannot be [a] conservator of his person or his estate.”

3. Singleton Was Married Once & Had 5 Children

Singleton is survived by his children, Justice Maya Singleton, 26, son Maasai Mohandas Singleton, 25, daughter, Hadar Singleton, 23, daughter Cleopatra Singleton, 21, and daughter Isis, who was born in 2010. Singleton was married just once, to Ghanian actress, Akosua Gyamama Busia. Busia is the mother to Hadar Singleton.

4. The Day Before His Death Was Reported, Taraji P. Henson Said That Singleton ‘Jumped Up’ When She Went to See Him

On April 28, Singleton’s frequent collaborator, Taraji P. Henson, posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Singleton and Tyrese Gibson from times past. Henston wrote in the caption, “Visited you today. Me and @tyrese prayed so hard over you. You heard my voice and jumped up. I HAVE HOPE AND FAITH BECAUSE I KNOW THAT #GODIS. Keep praying EVERYBODY for our beloved @johnsingleton.”

5. Singleton’s Health Problems Began With Weakness in His Leg

Singleton’s health problems began after he suffered weakness in his leg while on a trip to Costa Rica. Citing family sources, TMZ reported that the plane ride home may have been what “triggered” a medical emergency. The gossip site said that doctors were describing the stroke as “mild.”

The same TMZ report was later updated to say that Singleton was in an intensive unit and “under great medical care” at Cedars-Sinai. A statement from the director’s family read, “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side