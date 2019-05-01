‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Stunning Premiere Returns Show to Its Survival Roots

Season 6 Episode 1 of The 100 was beautiful and intriguing. The season premiere brought the show back to its roots of surviving in a strange, new land. There were a number of callbacks to the first season, with plenty of room for fans to sit back and contemplate just how much the characters have grown. But right away, we realize that no one is going to be given a pass for what they did, and consequences will have to be faced even as a strange new foe presents itself.

This story will have major spoilers for the Season 6 Episode 1 premiere of The 100, so only read on if you’re OK with spoilers.

There was so much to enjoy about Sanctum. We’re now 125 years in the future and Skaikru has a new home to explore, thanks to Monty and Harper.

Monty decoded the Eligius files and sent them to the destination planet — which turned out to be a moon. I loved that twist. And even though I’m sad to see Monty gone, since he was one of my favorite characters, I’m really enjoying the scenes with his son Jordan.

I think Jordan’s going to be a great character who will keep his dad’s values alive. There was one point in Season 5 where I seriously thought Monty was the last “good” character left. I think Jordan has the chance to carry on his dad’s legacy. (On a side note, I do wish that elderly Monty would have stuck around and used a cryosleep chamber once he knew they found a planet and would be OK. It would be fun to see an elderly Monty advising the group and interacting with his son. But alas, that is not meant to be.)

Despite a new planet to explore and mysteries to solve, the crew is still going to have to deal with the consequences of their actions in the past. I’m glad the writers aren’t glossing over the very real divides that happened last season and the hurt and pain that some characters inflicted on others. Clarke is going to have to deal with the bad blood she created when chose Madi over everyone else, even against Madi’s own wishes.

Abby is dealing with her broken relationship with Raven after she essentially tortured Raven so she could feed her drug addiction.

And Octavia has a lot of bad blood to deal with herself.

Right now, though, it seems like Octavia is the only character who doesn’t care about mending fences and making things right. This fits well with her character from last season, too. She did what she had to do to survive and help her group survive with her. But then she took things too far. She destroyed the algae that Monty was growing, essentially destroying their ability to survive and create their own “valley” without having to go to war. I really started to think of Octavia as the new “enemy” by the end of Season 5, and it looks like they won’t be glossing over that.

In fact, it will be tough for some to forgive Octavia after what she did in this episode, the way she verbally attacked Kane while he was so weak.

Then she just stood over his dying, seizing body, staring down at him emotionless and not getting help for Abby. Will Kane live through this? The verdict is out. Will Octavia be able to make up for her past sins? The verdict is out on that too.

On a different note, I loved seeing Raven finally happy with Shaw. They seemed to have a great relationship.

Of course, it was short-lived happiness. Shaw was killed trying to get past the radiation barrier, and I know that is going to tear Raven up. The poor girl has been a punching bag for the plot in the past seasons, and it looks like that isn’t going to change. However, I’m predicting hope in her future. She and Jordan seem to have a connection, and I wonder if the writers will expand on that.

I know some fans are still hoping for a Raven-Murphy connection, but Murphy and Emori are happy together now. That moment between Raven and Jordan when he got sad over his parents’ deaths seemed to touch on a connection growing between the two.

Meanwhile, I loved the new planet (moon to be exact.) It’s lush and beautiful. The cinematography of this show is top notch. I loved seeing the green landscape and the beautiful colors of the new planet, which painted such a deep contrast to the radiated Earth from last season. Check out some photos of the planet and the city they found and tell me you don’t think they did a superb job:

When they arrived on the planet, the scenes reminded me so much of Season 1. I love the return to the theme of surviving on a strange, new world.

But this is not a friendly planet to be taken lightly. It has its own dangers, we quickly learned.

Murphy, still being Murphy, will run headfirst with bravery and he’ll still provide much-needed humor at key points in the show. I sometimes think Murphy is really the best at surviving of everyone. He still has that spark this season, too.

There’s tension between Clarke and Bellamy, and it’s understandable after what happened last season. But in the end, they will still be friends and they’ll still have each other’s backs. But Bellamy is clearly happy with Echo, so I truly don’t foresee Bellamy and Clarke ever being anything but friends. That’s OK and, for the sake of the plot, perhaps best at this point in time.

Another part of the premiere that I truly enjoyed was the mystery of the planet and the callbacks to Nightblood and Becca’s technology. The writers aren’t going to simply abandon all the mythology from the previous seasons. This symbol alone is proof, as was Clarke’s Nightblood helping her survive the radiation barrier.

Here are photos from the children’s book and the room Clarke explored, in case you want a better look.

Next week will be fascinating, as I imagine they’ll be facing the eclipse threat and discover exactly what’s “broken” on this moon. It looks like a civilization was thriving there despite the threat, but where did they go? There are many new questions to answer and journeys to take. I for one can’t wait to see what’s next.