‘The Voice’ 2019 Live Results & Spoilers – Cross Battles Part 1

Last night aired the first-ever Live Cross Battles on The Voice 2019. Instead of the Knockout Rounds, half of the remaining contestants battled it out in part 1 of the Cross Battles. Tonight, the results on the first part of Cross Battles get revealed. Read on for a live rundown on tonight’s results, with spoilers on who made it through to the next phase of the competition, as the show airs.

Opening up the show was judge John Legend, before getting into tonight’s results.

.@JohnLegend is out here showing 'em how it's done. He's performing his new single "Preach!" 👏✨ #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/tbXr8P7zf6 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 17, 2019

And then it was time for some live results …

Before getting to the outcome of the votes for Betsy Ade and Kim Cherry, Carson Daly introduced a short recap of their battle from last night. Blake Shelton said that no matter what America voted, he’s had a “blast” working with Cherry. Then, Ade’s coach, Kelly Clarkson, gushed over her, saying she hoped that America picked her to move forward. And, the artist who was saved first tonight by America was … Kim Cherry.

And, just when you thought it was over for Ade, both John Legend and Adam Levine hit their buttons to try to steal Ade. Levine said he’s wanted to work with Ade since the beginning. And, so, Ade chose to become a part of Team Adam. Each coach has one steal and one save for this round.

Next up was a recap of Matthew Johnson and Domenic Haynes’ battle from last night. Both singers did an amazing job in their battles and each of their judges expressed their admiration for them. But, who did America prefer? And, from Team Kelly, Matthew Johnson was saved. This meant that Haynes was eligible for a steal or save and his coach, Levine, decided to use his save. And so, Levine has no more saves and steals left for this round, using them very early on.

.@DomenicHaynes is STAYING on #TeamAdam! Send him love for being saved by his Coach. ❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/qV1szSSzNh — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 17, 2019

The cross battle between Maelyn Jarmon and Rod Stokes was shown next. Which one of them would be the battle winner? John Legend and Adam Levine each commended the artists for their performances from last night before getting to the results. Ultimately, America voted Jarmon through, which meant that Levine’s contestant, Stokes, was available for a save or steal from another coach. This left room for Kelly Clarkson to swoop in and steal him.

The next two artists to find out their results were Celia Babini from Team Adam and Oliv Blu from Blake Shelton’s team. Before finding out the results, Levine told Babini he’s a fan and he knows she’s going to be an amazing star. Meanwhile, Shelton said he believes it was fate that she was on his team. Oliv Blue ended up being saved by America, which meant that Babini was available for a steal, which John Legend jumped in on. So far tonight, no one was eliminated, because all of the cast-offs were either saved or stolen by a coach.

.@OlivBlu is shining and singing into the next round. 💐 Are you all in for Oliv? #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/VvEaJajTiN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 17, 2019

Kayslin Victoria and Presley Tennant’s battle from last night was the next one shown in a recap video. Tennant’s coach, Kelly Clarkson, said that whatever was to happen, she can’t wait to see her have a career. As for Victoria’s coach, Legend, he said she sings pop music so well. Both girls are 16 years old, two of the youngest competitors. And … it was Presley Tennant who was voted through by the viewers. Victoria was then eligible for a steal or save, but none of the coaches jumped in. This meant that she was the first contestant to be eliminated in the Live Cross Battles.

Next up was Lisa Ramey and Karen Galera. Ramey’s coach, Legend, called her “a light”, while Clarkson gushed over what a hard worker she thinks Galera is in her craft. So, which one of them made it through? Lisa Ramey. So, Galera was up for a steal or save, but, the coaches passed on the opportunity.

After a break from the results, host Carson Daly got back to the program, with Mari from Team Adam and Selkii from Team Blake. Before getting into who was moving forward, Levine told Mari that she “has it all”. And, America apparently agreed because she was voted through to the next round. Fortunately for Selkii, she was saved by her coach, Blake Shelton.

Your votes sent @marijones’ to the next round! Are you Team Mari? 💖#VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/Ihp7ern3zT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 17, 2019

The last pair to find out their fates was made up of Andrew Jannakos and Dexter Roberts. Roberts’ coach, Blake Shelton, said that he is one of the best country singers he’s ever seen on the Voice stage. Coach Levine told Jannakos he has confidence that Jannakos will get a record deal either way. And, American saved Dexter Roberts. Jannakos was eliminated.

For those who missed out last night, here is a recap of the battles.

First up was Kim Cherry from Team Blake and Shelton decided to challenge a contestant from Team Kelly for the battle. Betsy Ade was chosen by Clarkson to go up against Cherry. Cherry performed the song “Poison”, while Ade sang “You Oughta Know”. The two represented judges felt both contestants did well and Clarkson said it was a “killer way” to start off the process. Judge Adam Levine weighed in and said he would probably vote for Ade if he was an at-home watcher.

Next was Team Adam putting up artist Mari, singing “My My My!”, against Team Blake. Shelton decided to have the contestant Selkii from his team, perform the song “Torn”. Levine said that Mari has an incredible stage presence and she has a great power in her voice. When judge John Legend gave his opinion, he said he preferred Mari’s performance to Selkii, as did Clarkson.

John Legend’s turn was next and he picked Lisa Ramey from his team to go up against someone from Team Kelly. Clarkson went with Karen Galera, who decided to perform “Unfaithful”, while Ramey sang “It Hurts So Bad”. Clarkson gushed over Galera’s tone after the performance. Meanwhile, judge Adam Levine praised Legend’s contestant, Ramey, for her set, and Shelton echoed his sentiments.

Clarkson then had to pick another contestant to sing for a new cross battle and she went with Matthew Johnson. She chose for her contestant to go against someone from Levine’s team and he picked Domenic Haynes. Johnson delivered a performance of the song “Who’s Lovin’ You” and Clarkson said he’s someone who is hard to beat. “Damn Your Eyes” was the song that Haynes. John Legend said that Johnson’s range may be better but Haynes had so much emotion in his singing.

Again, Clarkson had to pin one of her contestants against someone else and she went with Presley Tennant. She decided to challenge Team Legend and Legend picked Kayslin Victoria. Tennant chose to sing “Love on the Brain”, while Victoria’s song was “Stay”. Tennant is 16 years old and Clarkson refers to her as her “pop contestant”. Meanwhile, Victoria is the youngest on the show. After their coaches weighed in on their performances, judge Blake Shelton said that America should vote for both young singers. Adam Levine didn’t want to choose between the two artists either.

And, Levine was the next judge to choose one of his team members to perform. He went with Celia Babini and, again, decided to go up against Team Shelton. In response, Shelton chose Oliv Blu to battle it out against Babini. For her performance, Babini executed the song “A Thousand Years”, while Blue sang “Gravity”. Several of the judges talked about how unique Babini is, while they recognized the jazziness of Blu. John Legend said that he didn’t think the song suited Babini.

Next up was Blake Shelton, picking artist Dexter Roberts to go up against someone from Team Adam. Levine picked Andrew Jannakos, who performed “Yours”, while Roberts sang “Believe”. The judges gushed over both singers, but when Legend gave his opinion, he said that Jannakos had really won him over.

And, for the final battle of the night, John Legend decided to go up against Team Adam. Legend’s performer was Maelyn Jarmon, while Levine’s was Rod Stokes. Stokes performed the song “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and Jamon took the stage to sing “Mad World”.