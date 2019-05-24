Adam Levine Leaving Maroon 5? No, He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine is not leaving Maroon 5, despite rumors on Twitter. Levine is leaving “The Voice” after 16 seasons on the show to be replaced by Gwen Stefani.

The news was broken on the May 24 episode of “Today” on NBC by “The Voice” host Carson Daly. It comes on the same day that the last episode of Daly’s “Last Call” airs. Daly referred to Levine as a “beloved coach and friend.” Daly added, “He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family” and added that Levine had inspired “many of the artists who he worked so closely with over the years. Of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine was one of the original judges on “The Voice” along with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton. At the time Levine’s departure only Shelton remains. Season 17 is expected to see a judge lineup of Shelton, his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. During his time on the show, Levine won three times.

A statement from the show’s Twitter account read, “Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye.’ Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John, and Blake on The Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam!” In a tweet regarding Levine’s departure, Blake Shelton said that he had only been told about the change the day before it was announced.

In the wake of the announcement of Levine’s departure, Page Six reported that NBC executives had been angry at Levine since the airing of the May 13 edition of “The Voice,” in which Levine had no artists left in the game. Despite this, and the initial reaction from executives calling for Levine to be fired, Levine’s decision to leave was “a mutual” one, the report said. Levine still has a relationship with NBC as he is one of the producers of the network’s new show, “Songland.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Levine said that the singer had “outgrown” the show. On the same day the news broke that Levine was leaving the show, the Los Angeles Times reported that Levine had sold his home in Beverly Hills to Ellen DeGeneres for $45 million and bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s former home in Pacific Palisades.

