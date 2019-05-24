Adam Levine Leaving Maroon 5? No, He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine Leaving Maroon 5? No, He's Leaving 'The Voice'

Adam Levine is not leaving Maroon 5, despite rumors on Twitter. Levine is leaving “The Voice” after 16 seasons on the show to be replaced by Gwen Stefani.

The news was broken on the May 24 episode of “Today” on NBC by “The Voice” host Carson Daly. It comes on the same day that the last episode of Daly’s “Last Call” airs. Daly referred to Levine as a “beloved coach and friend.” Daly added, “He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family” and added that Levine had inspired “many of the artists who he worked so closely with over the years. Of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine was one of the original judges on “The Voice” along with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton. At the time Levine’s departure only Shelton remains. Season 17 is expected to see a judge lineup of Shelton, his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. During his time on the show, Levine won three times.

About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam

A statement from the show’s Twitter account read, “Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye.’ Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John, and Blake on The Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam!” In a tweet regarding Levine’s departure, Blake Shelton said that he had only been told about the change the day before it was announced.

In the wake of the announcement of Levine’s departure, Page Six reported that NBC executives had been angry at Levine since the airing of the May 13 edition of “The Voice,” in which Levine had no artists left in the game. Despite this, and the initial reaction from executives calling for Levine to be fired, Levine’s decision to leave was “a mutual” one, the report said. Levine still has a relationship with NBC as he is one of the producers of the network’s new show, “Songland.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Levine said that the singer had “outgrown” the show. On the same day the news broke that Levine was leaving the show, the Los Angeles Times reported that Levine had sold his home in Beverly Hills to Ellen DeGeneres for $45 million and bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s former home in Pacific Palisades.

