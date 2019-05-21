Chris Rock Shares Shocking Discovery About Illuminati

Chris Rock is about as humerous as they come.

On Sunday, he took questions from fans via Instagram story and boy was he honest.

Rock talked about sex, good advice and more. He also weighed in on the NBA Playoffs by telling fans that Golden State Warriors All-Star, Steph Curry is Allen Iverson with two parents!

Magic Johnson is trending! Don’t let that distract you from the fact that Chris Rock told IG that the Warriors’ Steph Curry is “Allen Iverson with two parents.” 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/YTsz7YhPf2 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 20, 2019

That’s not the first time, Rock has said this, either. He tweeted the joke six years ago.

Steph curry is like Allan inverson with 2 parents . — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) May 9, 2013

Allen Iverson was raised by his mother, Ann Iverson in a single-parent household and the 11-time NBA All-Star, finished his career averaging 26.7 points per game, the sixth-best career scoring mark in NBA league history and left an undeniable imprint on homes across the world because his career was lived on his own terms.

If you’re tardy to the party: Steph Curry was not raised in a single-parent household. He and his siblings were raised by their mom, Sonya Curry and their dad, Dell Curry.

Dell Curry played in the NBA for 16 years after playing for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Steph now plays for the Warriors and Seth plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA and personal matters were not the only topic of Chris Rock’s. Rock also revealed that he has a new “Saw” project, but also explained why he’s the worst Illuminati member in the secret organization.

Per The Blast:

The “Grown Ups” star did a Q&A on Instagram, and fans didn’t hesitate sending in all sorts of questions, including whether he’s ever hit on Halle Berry!

Among the questions, Rock revealed that his “Saw” reboot will have “elements of humor,” but stressed that it won’t be a “Scary Movie” type comedy. “It’s gonna be ‘Saw,’ don’t worry,” the comedian told horror fans.

Other things we learned: