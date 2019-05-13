Who Is Connor J. on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Connor J. is a contestant on The Bachelorette. The 28-year-old, whose last name is Jenkins, hails from Newport Beach, California, and works in sales. He will be competing for the love and affection of Hannah Brown on the new season of the dating show, which airs tonight on ABC.

According to his bio on ABC, Jenkins’ “biggest turn-off is a girl who gossips.” His Instagram account was recently made public. He posts photos of his travels, his golf game, and his sister, Aubrey, who is one of his best friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Graduated From the University of Missouri-Columbia & Has Worked in Sales for the Past Several Years

According to Jenkins’ LinkedIn page, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in business administration and international studies. He worked in sales and customer service through college and beyond.

For the past several years, he has worked for Lexus. He’s been a district sales manager for Lexus in Orange County, California, for the past 6.5 years. He was also honored as the District Manager of the Year.

Before landing a job with Lexus, Jenkins worked as a management trainee for Toyota.

His Mom Is a Television Reporter & Was Born in Hong Kong

Jenkins’ mom is Nancy Loo, a reporter/fill-in anchor for WGN TV in Chicago. She has held this position since 2010.

Loo was born in Hong Kong, China, in 1964. She was raised in Northern California, according to her WGN TV bio.

“Nancy earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at the University of Oregon. She speaks fluent Cantonese and has studied German, Japanese, and American Sign Language,” the bio reads, in part.

Connor is fluent in English and French, according to his LinkedIn page.

His dad, Brian Jenkins, is the Director of Communications for a company called BusinessBlock, located in Chicago.

Brian and Nancy will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in July.

He’s into Sports, Fitness & Travel

Connor Jenkins loves to travel, play golf, and spend time with his family. He also likes staying active. In his Instagram bio, he refers to himself as a “travel junkie.”

He has been to 40 out of the 50 states in the U.S., according to his bio on ABC. He often chronicles his travel adventures on social media. Earlier this year, he shared photos from a trip to Thailand.

Jenkins also likes sports; he plays golf and stay active and has even competed in at least one Spartan Race.

Jenkins is very close to his family and seems to value his time with his sister and his parents. He shares several photos of his family on Instagram, his most recent on Valentine’s Day.

“My all-time favorite valentines,” he captioned a photo with his mom and sister.