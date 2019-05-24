Siri Pinter, Carson Daly’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Friday night is the last night of Last Call with Carson Daly. The 45-year old media personality is spending his 2000th and final episode of his long-running NBC talk show with guest appearances from Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Jordan Peele, Shakira and Daniel Radcliffe (per TV Series Finale).

Over the last two decades, Daly’s career has spanned radio gigs in Northern and Southern California, two different shows with MTV and the last 17 years on NBC with Last Call and The Voice. His wife Siri Pinter has been with him since her time as a writing assistant for Last Call.

Here’s what you need to know about the 38-year old food blogger.

1. Pinter Contributes to NBC Today for Food Segments & Maintains Her Own Blog

Siri is a food blogger who makes several public appearances on NBC’s Today Show. According to IMDB, she has contributed to 51 episodes, with the most recent coming on May 10, 2019.

She has also been a guest on Weekend Today, Megyn Kelly Today, Home & Family, The Kitchen, Rachel Ray and Chopped Judge. She sometimes receives credit as Siri Daly, rather than her maiden name.

She also maintains the food blog “siriously delicious.” She describes herself on the homepage as:

Self-taught cook, recipe developer, avid foodie, and eater.

Funny. She thinks. Maybe? Sort of? You decide.

She sells a cookbook with the same name with the tagline: “100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook.”

2. Pinter and Daly Were Engaged for About 2 Years Before Marrying in 2015

When Pinter and Daly initially met during her time on Last Call, he admitted it was an office romance at first. “We did,” he said to Elle, “until we realized we were in love and it wasn’t just an office romance.”

Per Martha Stewart Weddings, they were partners for eight years before they got engaged in 2013. The couple waited until Dec. 2015 to officially get hitched. Back in 2014, Daly talked to People about why he and Pinter weren’t in a rush to get married.

“Our lives have been crazy,” he said. “We’ll get married when we have time. The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something. Our end game is we want to be together forever.”

Per Martha Stewart Weddings, the actual wedding was an private and intimate ceremony.

Their photographer, Pete Thompson, posted a black and white wedding photo to his Instagram account and captioned it, “I don’t usually shoot weddings, but when I do . . . Couldn’t ask for a more kind and sincere group of people to spend an afternoon with. Big Congrats to Carson and Siri.” The bride, who wore a lace v-neck dress from J.Crew, shared the same image on her Instagram account saying, “Families come in all shapes and sizes… but all you need is love. This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours!”

3. They Have 3 Children Together

.@CarsonDaly’s son, Jack, helped him out with #DalyClick on this Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day! pic.twitter.com/7YbKCDmzWI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 25, 2019

Daly has three children with his wife: Etta Jones Daly, Jackson James Daly, and London Rose Daly.

“Siri is a warrior and I’m so amazed by her poise, grace and strength during this miraculous process,” Carson said after the birth of London to Today.com. “It’s incredible. We thought this was going to happen on Saturday and it didn’t. We went home. It was a long couple days of waiting,” Carson told Willie Thursday morning. “Finally yesterday I got a call … It was Siri saying ‘Come on, come on! It’s happening right now!’ and like out of a movie, I sped to the hospital and they were literally waiting for me to get there and we had our beautiful baby girl.”

In a 2012 interview with Parade, the TV host shared, “I lost my father at a young age… so fatherhood holds a special place for me. I want to slow down and enjoy every second. Before I had my son, I was like, ‘What’s the next marker in my career?’”

Daly was just five when his father died of bladder cancer. He is quoted by AOL as saying that losing his father at such a young age “caused him to take the parenting role very seriously.”

Daly admits that although he is away from his family a majority of the time because of his busy schedule, he does his best to find time to speak with them. “My phone is littered with little singing videos, projects and dance parties!”

4. Her Father is Soap Opera Actor Mark Pinter

Siri Pinter is the daughter of actor Mark Pinter, who people may recognize from his roles in various daytime soap operas, including Love of Life, Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Loving, and All My Children.

Pinter is the father of six children: Siri, twins Dylan and Hannah, Morgan, Georgia and Esme. He resides in San Diego.

5. Daly Was Previously Engaged to Tara Reid

Daly and actress Tara Reid met in March 2000. Within months, Daly had proposed. The engagement was called off in June 2001, though.

After the engagement, Daly’s publicist, Erika Cosentino, told E Online, “Yes, [Carson and Tara] got engaged over the weekend but they haven’t set a date yet…”

At the time of their engagement, Daly was 27 and Reid was 24. She is known for playing Vicky in the American Pie fils, as well as Bunny Lebowski in The Big Lebowski. Her other film appearances include Urban Legend, Dr. T & The Women, Van Wilder, Alone in the Dark, and My Boss’s Daughter, among others.

“To some extent, I dodged a bullet,” he told Elle. “I was getting serious about my career, and she wanted to shoot movies and just party in her time off. That didn’t work for me.”