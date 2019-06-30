Ashley Martson Boyfriend: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating Anybody?

Ashley Martson, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, revealed to Us Weekly back in April that she was dating somebody new following her split from ex-husband Jay Smith.

On April 26, 2019, Martson told Us Weekly, “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone.” She said that she met her new man at an event and that, “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

It’s unclear at this time if she is still dating the same mystery man, but she did admit that there was some romance in her life after filing for divorce from Smith, which you can read more about below.

Martson and Smith had married on May 16, 2018. According to Us Weekly, the couple met at a club when Martson was in Jamaica for a wedding. After spending just eight days together, Smith proposed to Martson and she accepted. Reality TV World reported that Smith’s real name is Conroy Smith.

Martson split from Smith after the reality star allegedly caught Smith cheating on her for a second time. Martson had reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year but withdrew the paperwork, before filing for good back in April.

Smith was plagued by several cheating scandals throughout his relationship with Martson, and was even allegedly caught on a dating app just days after the couple’s wedding. During last week’s episode of the show, Martson found out that Smith had sex with a girl in the bathroom at a barbershop, which was her final straw. In April 2019, Martson again filed for divorce and wrote on Instagram that “It’s all fun [and] games until [your] ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

Although Martson told Us Weekly in April that she was dating somebody new, she hasn’t posted any pictures on social media or made mention of a new boyfriend since. However, this may not mean anything; the reality star might just have stipulations in her contract with TLC that she can’t announce anything officially until after the season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After concludes. Smith does not appear to be dating anybody following the split.

In Touch Weekly reports that Jay is now facing deportation amid the divorce. Smith and Martson have a court date set for August 7, 2019, according to Martson, and she has stated, “He will be deported on August 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning] … The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.” Martson continued, “[Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works… I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Martson has posted pictures of other men and male friends on her Instagram page since she split with Smith, although she has made it clear that she is not in a relationship with the men in the photos. She recently posted a picture with another reality star, captioning the photo “Reality worlds always seem to collide,” followed by several hashtags. She also added: “Side note: You people need to relax I can take a photo with someone and not be dating them!”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

