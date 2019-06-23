‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 3: When Will It Become Available Tonight?

Tonight is an all-new episode of Big Little Lies on HBO, and fans are itching to know when they can watch the show on TV.

Tonight’s episode will air Sunday, June 23, at 9pm EST.

The episode is titled “The End of the World” and the synopsis reads, “Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; rather than address her troubles at home, Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline confronts her issues at a couples therapy session; Celeste remains conflicted by her memories of Perry.”

All is still a mess in the lives of the Monterey Five. And with an award-winning cast, the drama is at an all-time high.

This season, Mary Louise, Perry’s mother, is played by legendary actress Meryl Streep, and fans have been going crazy with their theories about the character.

As In Style points out, one of those thories is that Mary Louise is an abuser herself. The outlet writes, “The unfriendly way she speaks to Madeline so casually after hardly knowing her is concerning. She treats a woman she barely knows with unnerving disrespect… Isolating somebody, causing distance between their trusted confidantes, is a classic example of controlling, abusive behavior.”

Another theory is that she is a survivor of abuse. The outlet notes how she constantly fidgets, which could be an anxiety response to a darker past.

And others assume that Mary Louise will settle down in Monterey in an attempt to win over custody of Celeste’s twins. Is it possible she’s that conniving? Does she blame Celeste for what happened?

Regardless of Mary Louise’s intentions on the show, her cast has described the actress as being a dream to work with.

Speaking to Variety recently, Kidman says she calls Streep, “the queen. I call her the great one.”

Kidman later told ET Online, “She raises the bar. She loves to work. She shows up, she’s ready, she’s curious, she’s so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability and also her life.”

Witherspoon went on to second those notions, telling Vanity Fair that Streep is a “legend”, and in the words of Vulture, “the sweetest, most humble, honest, and fun-loving person.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s Season 2 Episode 3 to find out how the drama will unravel on a new episode of Big Little Lies.