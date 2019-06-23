What Time is Big Little Lies Airing on the West Coast? (Pacific Time Zone vs Central)

Big Little Lies, HBO’s hit drama series based on author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book, returns tonight for an all-new episode. The IMDb synopsis for episode 3, titled “The End of the World,” reads: “Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline is forced to confront her issues at couples therapy; Celeste struggles with her memories of Perry.”

For viewers watching the show from the West Coast, Big Little Lies season 2 episode 3 will air at 6 p.m. Pacific. Those in the Central time zone will be able to catch the episode at 8 p.m. CT, while East Coasters will get to watch at 9 p.m. ET. If you are watching on a streaming service and don’t see “The End of the World” appear right away at your specific air time, just hit refresh and it’ll pop up.

To watch the hit HBO drama, viewers will need an HBO account. If you’re subscribed to HBO through your cable account, you are good to go; you can also watch the show through your HBO GO account. If you don’t have access to cable or a television, you can also subscribe to HBO NOW (without cable) for $14.99 a month. HBO also offers a 7-day free trial for HBO NOW, so if you don’t want to pay for the streaming service, you can wait until the end of season 2 and binge all seven episodes in one sitting (the season finale airs on July 21).

Viewers who don’t want to have a second app on their phone or don’t want to add yet another streaming service to the mix can always add HBO on to an Amazon Video or Hulu account as well. Here’s how to connect HBO to your Hulu account. The show is not accessible through Netflix.

According to HBO, the second season will cover the follow-up to (SPOILER ALERT) Perry’s death, and watch as the lives of each of the Monterey Five start to spiral out of control. “The darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”

For those looking for something new to watch while waiting for the next episode, HBO’s new drama Euphoria, starring Zendaya, premieres right after Big Little Lies. The second episode airs tonight and you can catch up on the first this afternoon while waiting for “The End of the World” to air.

Tune in tonight to catch the season 2, episode 3 of Big Little Lies, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Schedule & Episodes List So Far

