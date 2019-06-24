What Is Cardi B’s Real Name & Her Name’s Meaning?

Cardi B leads the board with seven BET Awards 2019 nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award and two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories,” according to a press release.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will also perform during tonight’s ceremony, alongside DJ Khaled, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Mustard, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lil Baby, Kiana Ledé, and Lucky Daye.

With all eyes on Cardi tonight, fans might be wondering what her real name is, and why she changed it to Cardi B. Read on to find out.

Her Real Name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar

Cardi’s father is a Dominican and her mother is Trinidadian, and the couple named their daughter Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar when she was born in 1992. She quickly shortened her name to Cardi B while growing up in the Bronx.

When asked about her name choice, she said that because her sister’s name is Hennessy, people would call her Bacardi, according to Cheat Sheet. She just shortened it to Cardi, and said the B stands for “whatever… depending on the day.”

She is Nominated for Seven 2019 BET Awards

Cardi leads the board with tonight’s BET nominations, closely followed by Drake, Beyoncé, Travis Scott., J. Cole, Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino and H.E.R. Check out her full list of nominations below:

Video of the Year for “Money.”

Video of the Year for “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars

Best Collaboration for “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars

Best Collaboration for “I Like it” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for “I Like it”

Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Several other notable artists will receive awards this year as well, including Mary J. Blige who will receive the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, Tyler Perry, who picks up the Ultimate Icon Award, and Nipsey Hussle, who will be posthumously given the Humanitarian Award.

She Was an Exotic Dancer Before Beginning Her Rap Career

Before her rise to fame, Cardi worked as an exotic dancer after she was fired from an Amish supermarket for consistently showing up late to work and giving her friends too many discounts. According to Cheat Sheet, her former manager suggested she become a stripper, so she did just that.

She joined the Bloods gang when she was 16-years-old, and took to Instagram to promote her dancing. She quickly rose to become an Instagram sensation, which led to her role on VH1’s reality series, Love & Hip Hop: New York between 2015 and 2017. She made her rapping debut on Shaggy’s remix to the single “Boom Boom” before she started putting together her own mixtapes. She scored her first major recording contract with Atlantic Records and released “Bodak Yellow” in 2017.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Season 2 Couples Appearing on the Spinoff

