‘Euphoria’ Episode 7 Spoilers: Predictions, Photos & Promo for Next Week

Episode 6 of Euphoria was dark enough, but it doesn’t look like things are going to lighten up at all for Episode 7. Here’s what we know so far about Episode 7, including a promo trailer, photos, spoilers, and predictions. This post, of course, has spoilers for Episode 7, along with spoilers for what happened in Episode 6.

First, you can watch the Episode 7 trailer below:

The episode is called “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed.” Is this one based on a song title too? I’m actually not sure and am trying to find out. The title might be referring to a pregnancy test, fans are currently guessing.

In the trailer we learn that next week’s episode is going to focus on Cassie’s background, after this week’s focused on McKay.

“Cassie’s family wasn’t perfect,” we’re told in the trailer while we watch a young Cassie blow out candles on her birthday cake as her parents argue in the background.

“But Cassie was,” Rue continues as the narrator. (Remember, Rue is a self-confessed unreliable narrator, which can bring interesting twists to the story.)

“She made a couple mistakes,” Rue says, while we see Cassie ice skating quite adeptly and then see her kissing Daniel. (UGH, he was such a creep to her in Episode 6.) But Rue assures us that all of Cassie’s mistakes were ones that people can come back from.

Then we see that it looks like Jules is taking a trip out of town to the suburbs to get away from it all. Who can blame her after what happened in Episode 6, when Nate blackmailed her into blaming someone else for a crime that he committed? Is he going to blackmail her forever?

I just hope she clues Rue into what’s going on.

Then we see a tense moment between Cal and Nate, where Cal says that he doesn’t know how his son got out of the charges but he hopes it doesn’t teach Nate the wrong lesson. (How can Cal NOT know that someone else was blamed for Nate’s crime? Does he really believe his son is innocent?)

We cut to Cassie saying she needs help and Rue narrating that life is an endless, suffocating loop. Here are some more scenes from the trailer:

Poor Kat looks heartbroken, likely because she slept with Daniel, will be my guess considering how Daniel reacted to Cassie. But it might also have something to do with Ethan.

Cassie looks like she’s struggling.

Fezco will be back.

Cassie and McKay are still together next week, it appears:

Is someone getting arrested? Or is this in response to a car crash?

And why does it look like Rue is screaming? Is she going through withdrawal?

Who gets in the car wreck?

The prevailing theory is that this is Nate. On Reddit, u/KlubKapital shared a photo that is leading us to believe this is Nate’s silver truck. It kind of looks like Nate is the driver, although it might possibly be Cal.

I wonder if it’s possible that someone purposefully hits Nate while he’s driving in order to try to take him out… Probably not likely since it looks like the driver is crashing into a semi…

Others think this wreck might involve Cassie’s father and actually part of a flashback rather than a present-day event, leading to Cassie’s mom’s alcohol addiction. Others think this might be Ethan, which would be absolutely heartbreaking for Kat and might explain the clip of Kat crying. Others think it might be Nate’s mysterious brother who doesn’t talk much. (But I’m going to guess that’s less likely since this is a Cassie background episode.)

Rue tells Jules in the promo trailer: “You know this isn’t going to end well” and the promo ends. I’m guessing this might be about Jules trying to get revenge on Nate, but it might also be about Rue’s and Jule’s relationship not working out.

After how dark Episode 6 was, I’m sure that Episode 7 is going to continue to bring some twists that make us wonder just how bad things can get for the Euphoria cast. It looks like someone might be in a pretty bad car wreck and things are going to change drastically next week.

Do you have a theory about the new episode? If so, send me a tweet with your predictions.

