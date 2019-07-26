Gabe Khouth Dead: ‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Dies at 46

Gabe Khouth is the “Once Upon a Time” star who died on July 25 at the age of 46. His tragic passing was announced in a Twitter post from his older brother, fellow actor Sam Vincent.

According to Khouth’s co-star Jason Burkart, Khouth died after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle in Port Moody, British Columbia. In the video announcing his brother’s tragic death, Sam Vincent asked fans and friends to come to the area where Khouth was found dead to pay tribute to the late actor. The heartbreaking video ends with Vincent saying, “My brother loved to ride, he loved all of you. Thank you.”

Khouth played the roles of Sneezy/Mr. Clark, one of the seven dwarves, in the ABC show, “Once Upon a Time.” Khouth, a native of North Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, is perhaps better known for his work voicing anime characters, notably Nicol Amalfi in “Gundam SEED.”

Khouth is also known for playing the roles of Victor Criss and Patrick Hocksetter in the original mini-series, “It,” according to his IMDb page. Khouth’s brother, Sam Vincent, is known for his voice-acting work in “Ninjago” and “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” Vincent also voiced a character in Seth Rogan’s “Sausage Party.”

Khouth said in a 2012 interview that he got his start in acting at the age of 16 in Vancouver when he signed with an agent. At that stage, Khouth had been attending a theater-focused high school.

Among his first roles was a part in the Canadian movie “Terminal City Ricochet” alongside Dead Kennedys member Jello Biafra and legendary actor Peter Breck. That same year, Khouth starred alongside Johnny Depp in an episode of “21 Jump Street.”

