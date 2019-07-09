‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 8: When Will It Become Available?

The Handmaid’s Tale, season 3 episode 8, titled “Unfit,” will premiere early Wednesday morning, July 10, at 12 a.m. Eastern/Pacific on Hulu. The show will be available at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night (July 9) on the West Coast, as well as 11 p.m. Tuesday night Central/Standard time.

The official Hulu description for tonight’s episode reads: “June and the rest of the Handmaids shun Ofmatthew, and both are pushed to their limit at the hands of Aunt Lydia, who reflects on her life and relationships before the rise of Gilead.”

Last week’s episode,titled “Under His Eye,” ended on a violent note after June realized Ofmatthew was the reason why Francis, the Martha that was trying to help her rescue Hannah, was executed. When Ofmatthew admitted that she told Aunt Lydia about Francis and June’s meeting at the shopping market, and that June should be grateful because she “saved her,” June finally breaks and attacked Ofmatthew, choking her out on a bridge after leaving the execution.

Episode 7 also showed June’s continued attempts to befriend Commander Lawrence’s wife Eleanor, who agreed to take June to Hannah’s school in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, Eleanor had a bit of a breakdown while taking a tour of the grounds, which raised suspicion on why she and June were there to begin with.

This set off a chain of events led to the McKenzies taking off in the middle of the night and moving Hannah to a new, unknown location, helped in part by Ofmatthew telling Aunt Lydia about Francis and June’s conversation at the market.

June and the rest of the handmaids were forced to pull the rope that executed Francis and the rest of the traitors on the gallows. Before June realized it was Ofmatthew who sold her and Francis out to Aunt Lydia, she appeared to blame Francis for the McKenzies’ sudden move, thinking Francis told the McKenzies that June was planning to visit Hannah at her school. She looked fierce and angry and violently pulled the rope that killed Francis, taking her anger and devastation at losing her daughter out on Francis.

However, as she walked away from the gallows, Ofmatthew confronted her about Francis, telling June she should be grateful that she stepped in and “saved her,” which is when June snapped and attacked Ofmatthew.

Tonight’s episode will likely show the aftermath of the attack, including whatever trouble June might get in for attacking a pregnant handmaid, and how the rest of the handmaids react to Ofmatthew’s betrayal. The promo shows the handmaids shunning Ofmatthew, roughly bumping into her while passing and blaming her for Francis’ death. At one point Aunt Lydia even asks the handmaids who’s fault it was that the Martha died, to which they all respond “her fault” while pointing at Ofmatthew and calling her a sinner.

If you’re not caught up to episode 8 just yet, you still have plenty of time to binge the first seven episodes of the season. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

READ NEXT: Stranger Things Season 3 Cast Spoilers

