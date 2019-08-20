‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast Rumors & GMA Reveal Date

Dancing With the Stars used to air two seasons per year, but it now airs just once a year, returning to TV this Fall 2019. The premiere date is set for September 16, 2019 for season 28 of the show and generally, the cast members are announced on Good Morning America, weeks in advance. So, when is the big DWTS reveal? GMA has revealed that the new contestants will be announced on Thursday, August 22, 2019, on the ABC network.

But, before we get into the rumors about who could be making their way into the ballroom this season, let’s start with the judges. All three long-time judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli are reported to return, with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as well.

When it comes to the contestants this season, no one has been revealed yet, but teaser photos have been posted on Instagram and rumors have begun to swirl. The pros have not been announced either. But, let’s get into the rumors and what has been released.

DWTS 2019 Cast Rumors

Rob Gronkowski And Girlfriend On This Season Of Dancing With The Stars? https://t.co/J8Ag0kqR1q — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) August 20, 2019

One of the biggest rumors is that Bachelorette 2019 star Hannah Brown, aka Hannah B., will enter the ballroom. Us Weekly reported that a small beauty mark on a released mystery photo has exposed Brown as a contestant. Brown wouldn’t be the first person from Bachelor Nation on the show, as several stars have competed in the past, including Jake Pavelka, Melissa Rycroft, and Nick Viall.

Mike Johnson, who was one of Brown’s contestants on The Bachelorette, recently spoke with People and said that Brown would be a great contestant to have on the show. Johnson said, “She has so much energy … She’s goofy and she’s clumsy, and she loves herself and she loves life. And she’s super competitive. That woman is ridiculously competitive. I think that she’ll be a wonderful addition to Dancing with the Stars, if she’s on.”

Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, according to The Inquistr, have also been rumored to both be joining and that rumor has been floating around for years. So, there’s a chance that the rumor will just continue to be a rumor. But, since Gronk is retired, he could have some time on his hands to compete.

Pure DWTS has named Tori Spelling as another possible contender, who has been rumored to be on the cast list for several seasons. With her success on The Masked Singer and new show BH90210, there’s a good chance she wants to keep the momentum going. Or, she might be a little too busy now.

The Inquistr has reported that Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is reported to be joining DWTS this season.

When it comes to online investigation, E! News has come up with some guesses as to who could be a part of the season 28 DWTS cast. Their guesses include Debbie Allen, a singer, dancer, and actress who you may have seen on Grey’s Anatomy; Dwyane Wade; Michael Jordan; Jessica Simpson; and country singer Lauren Alaina.