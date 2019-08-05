Demi Burnett’s Mother Update: Is Her Mom Out of Prison?

During an unforgettable moment on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, way before he jumped over a fence, contestant Demi Burnett used her alone time to make a call to her mother, Tina Jean Jordan, who was in prison. Demi’s mom was serving time for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which is a felony.

While the show was filming in 2018, Burnett told the cameras that her mom is “actually going to get out very soon” and she hoped that the next time she sees her would be with Colton. Hanging out at the Bachelor mansion, snuggling up to Colton, Demi put her mother on speakerphone so he could say, “Hello.”

What Colton didn’t know, this wasn’t the woman who could possibly become his future mother-in-law’s first run-in with the law. According to Life & Style, Jordan also served time back in 2007 for embezzlement, and racked up a slew of other charges over the years, including embezzlement, violating her probation, committing grand theft, and committing forgery.

Although Demi claims to have a solid relationship with her mother, she admitted on the reality show that she feels closer to her father. “I live with my dad and my stepmom,” Demi revealed in her intro video. “My dad always had the proper environment for us so we’ve always been with him.”

Tina Jean Jordan Is Out of Jail

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Jordan was released on November 23, 2018, which was shortly after The Bachelor finished filming. She was sentenced to 18 months at FMC Carswell prison in Texas on July 24, 2017, but as reported by Life & Style, was able to spend the last six months of her sentence in a halfway house in San Antonio.

While The Bachelor series filmed in Singapore Demi told Colton, “I know you’ve seen such a bold fun crazy side of me, but there is a whole other side of me nobody knows about. This week actually my mom was released from federal prison. Having to see someone you love so much be stuck in a place where they don’t want to be and going through all of that stuff, you just want to take like them out of it. My mom might be really messed up, but that woman loves me so much, and like no matter what she does, I love her unconditionally.”

While in Los Angeles filming the Women Tell All special, Demi told Us Weekly that many of her “haters” tried to hurt her by saying she’ll end up in prison like her mom. “There’s a lot of support. There’s some people who tell me that I’m going to end up in prison like my mom but, you know, they don’t faze me… I have gotten a lot of people who’ve come out and they’re like, ‘Thank you for speaking about this. I have a parent in prison too and nobody ever talks about it or understands it’ and I like that a lot. That makes me feel good.”

It’s nice to know that Demi’s mother her mother will be able to watch her daughter on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise from outside of a jail cell. Plus, [SPOILER ALERT! Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens] Jordan may soon be attending her daughter’s wedding to rumored fiancee, Kristian Haggerty.

