‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Premiere: When Will the Show Return?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale aired bright and early Wednesday morning, and now that the third season has come and gone, fans might be wondering when they can expect season 4 to air.

“You did this, Resistors. Praise be. Season 4 of The #HandmaidsTale is happening!” the show shared on its Twitter on last month.

So what do we have to look forward to from season 4? Read on for details on what we know. Keep in mind that this article will explore some of the season 3 finale episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch the finale.

Hulu Announced That Season 4 Was Renewed in July

Hulu announced on July 26, 2019 that season 4 of the hit drama series was renewed for a fourth season. However, there was no premiere date announced, so fans will just have to wait a little bit longer for the streaming service to release a premiere date. However, unless the showrunners pull an HBO-style move and force fans to wait for two years for the next season, we can likely expect season 4 to be released sometime in 2020. Season 3 premiered in early June this year, and the two previous seasons aired in April, so we imagine season 4 will follow the same late spring/early summer premiere schedule.

Good Housekeeping recently spoke with executive producer Warren Littlefield about season 4, saying “We’re catching our breath from season 3, and then [creator Bruce Miller] and the writers will go into their think tank, and there’s still more stories to tell. There’s more of Gilead to fight.”

It looks like Hulu CEO Randy Freer wants the show to continue for another decade. Freer told Variety in 2018 that he hopes there will be “10 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale.” Check out his statement below:

“The creative process will determine, is it a fourth season, is it five seasons? And I think that’s one of the benefits for creators in the streaming world — shows can take a natural progression, they can live for as long as they should live or they can end. I think it’s unfair sometimes in the characterization of broadcast television that we talk about a show’s been canceled after four years or seven years, whatever it is … Look, I hope, as success goes, there’s 10 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Here’s What We Hope to See During Season 4, Although No Spoilers Have Been Released Just Yet

Season 3 episode 13, titled “Mayday,” saw June’s successful attempt to smuggle children safely out of Gilead, although she chose to remain behind in the process to distract the guards. We kind of expected that she would stay either way, since she had no intentions of leaving Hannah behind in Gilead while she sought refuge in Canada, so we expect season 4 will pick back up with June’s fight against the patriarchy. Not only will June likely face some serious consequences for Mayday (seeing as Aunt Lydia had a feeling something was up and confronted her about it earlier in episode 13), but she also killed several people in the process to make sure Mayday happened.

Fans are already hoping that season 4 will cover more of what’s going on in Canada, since screentime for Moira, Luke, Emily and Nicole was minimal through the third season. We also hope June might finally be able to find and reunite with Hannah, since we haven’t heard much about her for a while. Also, now that both Serena and Fred are being charged for crimes against humanity, rape and kidnapping, it’s safe to assume their trials will be highlighted extensively throughout the next season.

We also want to see if any of June’s murders catch up to her throughout the fourth season. Gilead officials are already out searching for Commander Winslow, so we are wondering if she will be tied to his disappearance or not (maybe somebody saw them together at Jezebels?). I personally want to see if Commander Lawrence finds out that June let his wife die, how he will react, and if he will be facing any charges in connection with Mayday. I’m not sure anybody really cares about the guard that June shot, but she will probably be connected to that death as well, unless the Handmaids get rid of the body before anybody can connect them.

Another storyline that was basically nonexistent in season 3 was Nick’s, and since fans are obsessed with the Waterfords’ former driver, we are all crossing our fingers that we get more time with Nicole/Holly’s father in season 4, and that he wasn’t killed when he was sent off to Chicago to fight for Gilead. We also would like to know just how involved he was in helping Gilead rise to power, which the showrunners hinted at earlier in season 3.

