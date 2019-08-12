Jordan Kimball: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brace yourselves, Paradise viewers, because a big personality is making his way to the beach this week.

Jordan Kimball, who fans may recognize from Season 14 of The Bachelorette and BIP last season, is back and ready for another shot at finding love.

Here’s what you need to know about him.

1. He Was a Business/Accounting Major

ABC’s original bio for Jordan read, “A former Business/Accounting major, Jordan turned his good looks into a professional modeling career…”

According to his LinkedIn, the 27-year-old graduated from the College of Central Florida.

How did he end up on reality TV? Jordan tells Glamour of his journey to The Bachelorette, “I was in Venice in Los Angeles at a Whole Foods and a producer approached me. Then I had a friend who nominated me a year before, and I had another producer a week later say, “Hey, I have your nomination in front of me.” I already had my application submitted from being recruited, and we went from there. She had the whole hand in submitting me.”

2. He Was Engaged to Jenna Cooper from ‘BIP’

Jordan and Jenna Cooper were inseparable during the last season of BIP. They ended up getting engaged after the show ended, in Summer 2018.

But, in September, a series of text messages between Jenna and another man surfaced, and they eventually led to the couple’s demise. Jenna claimed they weren’t real, but Jordan did not believe her. In October, Jordan claimed that his ex-fiancee’s lawyer accused him of fabricating the text messages that exposed Cooper’s infidelity.

Then, earlier this year, Jenna released a tell-all book about the scandal. What does Jordan think of the book? He explained to Life & Style Magazine, “I’m not entertaining anything she says… It’s almost been a year and she is still at it. What a nightmare. I never threw a stone at her but she uses terms such as ‘bullying.”‘

In her own statement to US Weekly in May, Jenna said, “I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs. But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false.” She added, “I hope that it will inspire other women to stand up for themselves despite being victimized and bullied.”

3. He’s a Model

Since 2017, Jordan has been working as a model for Wilhelmina.

His Instagram suggests he now lives in LA, although he is originally from Florida.

Jordan is famous for a number of memorable lines from his time on The Bachelorette, including, “My brand is the pensive gentlemen,” “I can’t go home. It wouldn’t be fair to Becca,” and “I wanted her to hear the tapping of the shoes I wore because it’s like the heartbeat of a gentleman,” as Pop Sugar notes.

4. He Gets in a Fight This Season on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

For weeks, a fight has been teased on the previews for this season of BIP. Turns out Jordan is one of the men involved.

Marie Claire quotes Reality Steve as writing, “Christian and Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him. Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two.”

5. He’s Not on ‘BIP’ for Long

According to Reality Steve, Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada end up getting eliminated in the episode because of their altercation.

But based on his Instagram, Jordan isn’t letting his being sent home keep him down. His Instagram suggests he’s still in good spirits, with an impressive 388k followers.

Be sure to see how Jordan’s time on Bachelor In Paradise unravels tonight when the show airs at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.