‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Season 6 Cast Spoilers

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is back. The reality series premieres tonight on VH1, and with its comes dozens of feuds, dramas, and shocking revelations between the cast members. For a rundown on what to expect during the season premiere and the rest of the season 6, read on below.

The biggest conflict heading into the premiere is between celebrity couple Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, but rumors of Bentley’s chronic infidelity has threatened to derail their marriage. Bentley has been specifically tied to Summer Bunni, the woman at the center of the Cardi B and Offset cheating scandal.

Lyrica Anderson & A1 Bentley Will Be Forced to Deal with Infidelity Rumors

Lyrica discussed the infidelity rumors during a recent interview with VH1. “My baby, first, and my husband, we are definitely a work in progress right now,” she revealed. “You know, it’s kind of annoying that we put ourselves out there but it’s like, nothing is private anymore. Everyone thinks they can comment on your life. They judge by a minute or two segments they see on TV when really, that doesn’t sum up my whole life. That’s not all of who Lyrica is.”

Lyrica also said that Bentley was targeted by groupies throughout the season, and that it put a large strain on their relationship. “We go through things that everyone goes through [like] having kids, infidelity, cheating, embarrassment, love problems, friend problems, relationship with your mother problems, whatever it is,” she said. “I thought the scandals were over. We hope for the best and we don’t always get it. A1 is definitely a target for groupies on the come up.”

Fizz Will Fall Into a Love Triangle with Fellow B2K Member Omarion

“He’s on television. Nice looking guy and women love to feel like they can take you away from—especially your marriage which is really sad,” Lyrica added. She wrapped up the interview by addressing rumors of their split, and assuring fans that they will stay together for the sake of their son and work on mending their issues.

Fizz will find himself in a love triangle during the upcoming season. The singer has gotten into a relationship with Apryl Jones, but Jones’ previous relationship with Omarion, a fellow B2K member, threatens to disrupt the group’s chemistry as they continue their worldwide tour. Fizz’s baby momma Moneice Slaughter has said that he and Jones have bonded over their mutual “disdain for Omarion,” and claims that the couple are already living together. Neither have confirmed that they are in an official relationship.

Ray J and Princess Love will spend the season trying to adjust to their lives as parents. The couple welcomed their first child together in May 2018, and viewers got a chance to watch some of their most difficult moments. The couple detailed their fertility struggles during season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.