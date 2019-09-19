AGT 2019 Winner Results: Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14?

Tonight was the season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent and only one of the top 10 acts would be the winner. Which contestant took home the $1 million prize and a gig as a headliner in Las Vegas? Read on below for the results, as they air live, along with spoilers on who won.

AGT 2019 Top 5

In 5th place, we have… @VoicesofService! Thank you for your service and voices. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8SntGC3NFw — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

And, the act who took the first spot in the top 5 tonight was … Voices of Service. This took Benicio Bryant out of the running. Next to find out the results were Emanne Beasha and Ryan Niemiller. And, the contestant who took the second spot in the top 5 was comedian Niemiller. V.Unbeatable and Ndlovu Youth Choir were the next acts to find out their results. Unfortunately for Ndlovu, they did not make it. Kodi Lee and Light Balance Kids then received the news about their positions in the competition. But, it was Kodi Lee who made it into the top 5 and he was very excited to hear the news, jumping up and down.

With just one spot left, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Detroit Youth Choir stepped forward to hear the results of the votes. Detroit Youth Choir were the winners over Butler-Figueroa.

Who Won “America’s Got Talent” Tonight

This entire journey has helped me with communication, and no matter what happens I’m so thankful for the love and opportunity that @agt and all of you have given me! Don’t miss the #AGTFinale tonight! #heckyeah pic.twitter.com/BRRRSZzfiW — Kodi Lee (@Kodileerocks) September 18, 2019

After a commercial break, the act who was revealed to be in fifth place was Voices of Service. Host Terry Crews asked them what being on the show has meant to them and they said it’s meant “everything”. Judge Howie Mandel then told them that they’ve won the hearts of America and that it’s “just the beginning” for them.

The act who finished in fourth place and was leaving the competition was then revealed to be V.Unbeatable. They were a front-running act this season, so this was a bit of a surprise. One of the members told host Crews that being on the show “was a dream for us”. Judge Julianne Hough said that “it was shocking” to hear they were leaving but she said she will be the first person to attend their show, as they move forward in their careers together.

So, the top 3 were Detroit Youth Choir, Kodi Lee, and Ryan Niemiller. Which of them would take home the win?

And the third-place winner was … Ryan Niemiller. With Niemiller’s third-place reveal, the show put together a video package of his highlights from over the course of the season.

Before the final 2 acts found out their fates, a video package was shown, highlighting both acts’ performances from throughout the season as well.

And, the winner of this season was revealed to be … Kodi Lee.

After his win, Lee said that he felt amazing.

Kodi Lee is a singer and pianist, who is a blind and autistic musical prodigious savant and is often seen with his mom Tina at his side. In a recent interview with Parade, Tina said, “I am plainly proud of him. He has worked so hard and I have seen him turn it, he like flips the hat over. He just sucked in that audience. When I watch him do that, it’s magical. He just blows you away.”