Are Wawa & Sheetz Open on Labor Day 2019?

Is Wawa open on Labor Day 2019? Is Sheetz open on Monday? If you find yourself in the mood for an MTO or a Built-To-Order on Monday, you’re in luck. Both Sheetz and Wawa are open on Labor Day.

If you live in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia or North Carolina, odds are good that you’ll want to know if Sheetz is open during your travels on Labor Day. But if you live in central or eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia or Central Florida, you’ll be wondering if you can still stop by Wawa on Labor Day. Travelers everywhere will be pleased to know that both Sheetz and Wawa are open.

Maybe your tank is running empty. Maybe your stomach is running empty. Not to worry! Sheetz and Wawa are there for you.

Both Wawa and Sheetz are open 24 hours at most locations, and that doesn’t change on Labor Day. Sheetz and Wawa are still open 24 hours on Monday, September 2, 2019.

If you live in the path of Hurricane Dorian, some stores, shops and retailers may be closing unexpectedly in your area. If you live in the hurricane’s path, call your local Sheetz or Wawa directly to be sure they are open – and be safe!

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheetz Is Open On Labor Day

Beer is here! Grab your beer at starting at 4 p.m. today at these locations. https://t.co/MRfTQLxlAA #ProjectBrewberryMuffinz pic.twitter.com/R4aEe23Vss — Sheetz (@sheetz) August 29, 2019

Most Sheetz locations are open 24 hours, and that applies to Labor Day 2019, also! If you’re in the mood for an MTO, you’re taking a trip and need a place to fill up on gas, or you just need to make a pit stop, Sheetz is open even on Labor Day. Sheetz is not closed on Monday.

Some Sheetz locations now sell beer and wine, so if you’re running late to a Labor Day cookout, there’s no need to worry. Go to Sheetz for a beer run, and done. Not all locations currently sell beer or wine, but the store locations are expanding.

You can even swing through the drive-thru at many Sheetz locations. It’s your one-stop shop for fuel and Made-To-Order food. You can even order ahead online, so your food will be ready for you when you arrive.

Wawa Does Not Close for Labor Day

No matter where you are, it’s a hoagie kind of day. pic.twitter.com/9T7xXoUcMQ — Wawa (@Wawa) August 30, 2019

Wawa is “your all-day, everyday stop for fresh, Built-To-Order® foods and beverages, coffee, fuel services,” and that doesn’t change on Labor Day. Most Wawa locations are open 24 hours, and that applies to Labor Day, too. Wawa does not close on Monday.

If you find yourself out and about on Labor Day, need to fill up your tank fill up your stomach, or get some caffeine, Wawa is the place to go. And, if you need some extra cash, Wawa will be there with its ATMs that are always surcharge free.

If you want to do some shopping this Labor Day, check out some of the Labor Day deals at Kohl’s, Lowe’s and Best Buy. Then stop by your local Sheetz or Wawa to fill up!

