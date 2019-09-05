Bill Skarsgard Height & Age 2019: How Old & Tall Is He?

IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on Friday, September 6, 2019. The horror movie sequel stars Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise. Under all that makeup, costuming, and prosthetics, Skarsgard appears menacingly large and virtually unrecognizable, so it is not surprising when audience members leave the movie theater wondering how old and tall he actually is.

In the first IT movie, Skarsgard played villain to a group of children, so it is not surprising that appeared to be much older and taller than the characters he was preying on. Now that those characters have grown up for the sequel, and are playing in the film by adult actors, the question of Skarsgard’s age and height, relative to his co-stars, becomes more apparent.

If you’re curious about who Bill Skarsgard is and what he looks like, separate from his terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown character in IT, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for:

How Tall Is Bill Skarsgard?

A google search of “Bill Skarsgard” says that he is 6′ 4″ tall. His IMDb profile reports, however, that he is 6′ 3 1/2″, so it is safe to say that Bill Skarsgard is likely in the 6’3″-6’4″ height range. His above-average height certainly helped create Pennywise’s looming presence in the film, especially in scenes where he needs to tower over his victims.

In a photo taken at the IT Chapter Two London premiere, Skarsgard is seen standing alongside the movie’s director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, and two of his co-stars, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy. Skarsgard appears to be much taller than both Jessica Chastain, who is only 5’4″ tall and James McAvoy, who is 5’7″. It looks like Andy Muschietti stands a couple of inches taller than Skarsgard, although Muschietti’s height is not readily available online.

How Old Is Bill Skarsgard?

Bill Skarsgard was born on August 9, 1990, which means he turned 29 years old in 2019. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and his father, Stellan Skarsgard, is also an actor. His older brother, Alexander Skarsgard, best known for his recent role in Big Little Lies, is 43.

Although the movie is set 27 years after the first chapter, and adult actors were cast as the grown-up characters to reflect that time change, Pennywise appears ageless as “It’s” most commonly-taken form. It was not necessary, then, to recast Pennywise, and any changes to Skarsgard’s appearance in the time between filming the first and second movies would be concealed by the heavy makeup he wore for the role anyway.

PopSugar shares a behind-the-scenes video of Skarsgard being totally transformed into Pennywise, with the help of extensive hair, makeup, and costuming. That video can be viewed, in full, below:

Skarsgard went from being the oldest leading cast member in It, where he acted alongside a teenage cast, to the youngest in IT Chapter Two. Jessica Chastain is 42 years old, James McAvoy is 40, Bill Hader is 41, Isaiah Mustafa is 45, Jay Ryan is 38, James Ransone is 40, and Andy Bean is 35.