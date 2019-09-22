Did Caesar & Maria Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

Caesar Mack, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, had his heart broken by his Ukrainian girlfriend Maria during last week’s episode of the show. While waiting anxiously in Mexico for Maria to meet him, Caesar was let down once again after Maria told him she wasn’t coming and that she didn’t know if she loved him anymore.

The phone call left Caesar in tears, and had viewers wondering if the two were finally calling it quits after Maria appeared to break up with the nail technician over the phone. So are the two still together today? Did they actually split up on the show? Here’s what we know:

Maria Broke Up With Caesar While He Was in Mexico

During last week’s episode of the show, Maria appeared to call their relationship off while Caesar was waiting for her to book a flight to Mexico. When Caesar called Maria to try to convince her to get on the next flight, she put her foot down and told him she didn’t want to go.

“I don’t want to go to Mexico, please. I’m tired of it. I will not fly to Mexico. I’m tired, really tired,” Maria told Caesar on the phone. “So please, don’t book anything.”

When Caesar brought up all of the money he had sent her over the years, she accused him of playing the victim. “Yes, yes, yes, you told me every time the same, how you work hard, how you spend everything. OK. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know it. I don’t want to hear,” she told him. “You’re always like, try to be like a victim. You’re not a real man.”

“I’ve done everything I could do for you,” Caesar replied, clearly hurt. “I want you to understand that. Because I’ve tried and if I didn’t love you, I would never… I would never have kept going on like that for five years. You just keep acting negative.”

Caesar then asked her if she still loved him, and she replied “Caesar, I don’t know. Maybe it’s really not our luck to be together in this life. Maybe somewhere in the next life, we will meet.”

“So does that mean it’s over? Is that it?” Caesar asked. Maria responded, “Yes. It’s over. You will live your life, I will live life, OK? That’s all.”

Caesar Was Heartbroken Over the Split & Said He Will Be Hurt For The Rest of His Life

Caesar was visibly heartbroken and broke down crying after he and Maria hung up. He tearfully told the producers that he felt like their entire relationship was “just a game” to Maria and that he will be hurt for the rest of his life.

“I’m heartbroken right now. I feel hurt. I feel hurt, that’s all. It was just a game. That’s all it was, just a big game. That’s all,” he told producers. “So that we could get married. So we could be here in Cancún, Mexico. So I did all this. So I fought for her. It’s a game to her. That’s all. Playing with people’s emotions. You know. You can’t sit there and play games with people’s emotions when they really love you like that. Everybody’s gonna laugh. Everybody’s gonna sit there and say, ‘Well Caesar, we told you so.’ And I’m just going to have to say that they’re right. I’ll never forget it. It’s gonna hurt me for the rest of my life.”

It’s unclear at this time if the two have gotten back together or are still together today, but promos for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé show Caesar all dressed up for a romantic dinner, so we are wondering if Maria might have changed her mind. Fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out by tuning in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

