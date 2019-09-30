Did Morgan Live or Die in the Season 5 ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Finale? [Theories]

The Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC left fans with a very important question: Did Morgan live or die? Read on to see top theories from fans. This post will have spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, along with spoilers for previous seasons of The Walking Dead.

Fans Have Theories About Whether Morgan Lived or Died

So the big question as FTWD comes to a close is whether or not Morgan lived or died. The show left it deliberately vague whether or not Morgan is going to live or die. The cliffhanger might draw in more fans for the premiere next season. Fans aren’t sure what to think at this point. But they have some opinions and theories about what happened to Morgan.

So here’s what happened in the finale. Ginny (aka Virginia) on Fear the Walking Dead is left with Morgan at the end. The two get into a big fight and she ends up shooting Morgan in the chest. She’s not able to get him a second time, so she leaves. Morgan is left alone, bleeding out, as walkers approach him.

The show leaves it open-ended whether or not Morgan can survive. He was shot in the chest so it certainly appears like he’s going to die. But The Walking Dead universe has pulled a fast one on fans before. In The Walking Dead series, Rick appeared to die but then he was shown being rescued by the helicopter group. It even looked like Glenn died when he did the infamous “dumpster hide” move that fans still joke about to this day.

And then there was Daniel. A lot of fans thought he had died, but he’s alive and well. And fans are still holding out hope that Madison will come back somehow.

So although Morgan probably should be dying, it’s very possible that he’s not.

There are clues from outside the show that might indicate he really is gone. Andrew Chambliss said in July at the San Diego Comic-Con that a “big change” would happen at the end of Season 5 to shake things up. He said “The world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it is really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into season six.”

It’s possible that Chambliss was talking about removing Morgan from the show, maybe leaving Alicia with the leadership role. It’s also possible that Ginny’s arrival and the group splitting up was all he meant. In fact, that interpretation seems to fit better with what he said.

Some fans think that he died. This review on IMDb certainly indicates that belief. User ProducersGuide wrote: “The next step is to make Alicia their new leader. I wasn’t glad when her weapon was taken away from her in the first place. Plus, she is the only survivor from season 1 and the actress is doing good. I think she would be doing good as the lead of this series.”

So maybe Morgan will be gone and Alicia will step in as the de facto leader of the group.

But other fans aren’t so sure. They think Morgan’s going to be rescued.

On Reddit, FearTWDOST wrote: “I’m guessing he won’t die. With that big of a … cliffhanger it seems like they’re doing it more as a views stunt than an actual end for the character. These writers seem to be too attached to Morgan to kill him off , unless it was Lennie James’ idea. Or this will turn out to be a Rick death.” [sic]

Others have pointed out that the cliffhanger was very similar to what happened to Rick.

Some fans think that Madison will return next season and rescue Morgan. Others think it will be Dwight’s wife who saves him. Bubbly1966 wrote on Reddit: “Sherry showing up to save Morgan out of nowhere was my exact thoughts when watching! I didn’t think about Madison, but that might help the show…if they don’t ruin her character, also! Still, because the ‘finding Sherry’ issue is such a big deal and Dwight is supposed to be an important character, I think this is what it will be.”

