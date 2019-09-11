Matt & Amber, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles, one of four couples featuring on season 9 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, have had an incredibly rocky road to their “happily ever after” since the two first tied the knot on the show.

With their marital issues so front-and-center on recent episodes of the show and the fact that they are clearly struggling to work through their problems, fans might be wondering if the two were able to work through their problems and make things work, or if they have gone their separate ways.

So, are Matt and Amber still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we won’t know for sure until after tonight’s Decision Day finale episode), we’ve got some thoughts and ideas on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Matt and Amber:

Matt & Amber Had Some Serious Issues Throughout Their Short-Lived Marriage

Although the couple initially seemed like a match made in heaven, it was clear fairly quickly that having a shared love of basketball wasn’t going to be enough to keep their marriage intact. Matt and Amber’s relationship quickly deteriorated after the two first met at the alter and began their lives together.

Not only did Matt frequently disappear for the entire evening (while leaving his wedding ring at home), Amber’s best friend Raven claims to have seen Matt leave the bar with another woman one night while he was out with friends. Amber also claims he humiliated her after a group of teachers told her Matt was out trying to ask another woman out on a date when he and Amber were already married. You can check out their conversation in the clip above.

Matt even admitted that he viewed Amber as more of a “friend” than a wife when they first got together, but that he was “holding out hope” that they could repair their marriage. However, he has also called Amber clingy and overly-emotional in the past, so it doesn’t look like Matt really knows what he wants.

We Don’t Believe They Will Stay Together, Although Amber Looks Like She is Trying to Forgive Matt

Despite the fact that Amber finally called Matt out on his alleged infidelity and told him how badly he has humiliated her since they first met, she looks like she might want to forgive him. The clip above sees Amber telling Matt “you’re my perfect match, and you are who I want,” and even Matt looks shocked at the big reveal.

However, despite Amber’s optimistic (and somewhat far-fetched) hopes for a future with Matt, we don’t believe they will stay together. Either Amber will finally realize that Matt just isn’t as committed to their relationship as she is, or Matt will call it quits so he can continue to live his bachelor lifestyle and date all the women he wants without feeling guilty. Whether it happens on Decision Day or sometime after, we don’t believe these two will stay together.

What do you think? Do you agree with us and think they will call it quits, or do you think Amber will forgive Matt and the two will try to start over after Decision Day? Take our poll below and tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the season 9 finale episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime. In the meantime, you can read up on spoilers from last week’s episode here.

