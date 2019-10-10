AHS 1984 Spoilers: Who Died on Episode 4 Tonight? [Live Death Recap]

American Horror Story season 9 episode 4, titled “True Killers,” airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The episode synopsis reads, “Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood.” Promos for tonight’s episode promises a few major reveals, a long-awaited reunion and some interesting back stories. (WARNING! MAJOR American Horror Story SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode promises to dive into more detail about Montana’s connection to the Night Stalker, so viewers will hopefully find out why she is having him terrorize Brooke and why Montana wants Brooke dead in the first place. The clip below also shows Mr. Jingles reuniting with Margaret, the only victim that escaped his murderous bloodbath 14 years earlier. It appears that Mr. Jingles (or some other bloodthirsty psychopath) has set up even more traps throughout the woods, including a giant, swinging, spiked tree log, and the Night Stalker might have bitten off more than he can chew by coming to Camp Redwood while Mr. Jingles is on the loose. It looks like the two end up meeting during tonight’s episode, so we’ll see how that plays out and if the Night Stalker becomes one of Mr. Jingles’ victims before he can kill Brooke.

This article will explore tonight's episode of American Horror Story in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren't completely caught up and don't want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING!

The episode premieres at 10 p.m. ET on FX.



The episode kicks off with a flashback of Montana teaching a (somewhat sexually charged) aerobics class. The Night Stalker is watching through the window as the the class dances and Montana grinds up against a mirror. Ramirez walks into the room and appears to be dancing to Billy Idol and enjoying the music Montana is playing. They talk about the knives he has sticking out of his belt until somebody starts telling about the music and demands Montana change it to something more upbeat. Montana starts fighting with the guy, flips him off and kicks him out.

Montana closes up shop and heads to the locker room, where she finds the guy who was yelling at her earlier strung up dead and hanging over her locker. Ramirez walks in and asks if she appreciates the “gift” he left for her. Montana slaps the Night Stalker, tells him his gift is the hottest and most “fucked up” thing anybody has ever done for her, and the two start getting frisky. They have sex beneath the dead, bloody body and are covered in his blood when they finish.

Montana asks if Ramirez would kill for her, and another flashback reveals that Montana was the brother of the man Brooke’s fiance accused her of sleeping with (right before the fiance shot and killed him, and then himself). Montana was devastated that Brooke’s fiance killed her brother and asks Ramirez to kill her, but to make her suffer too, for taking away the thing she loved most in the world – her brother, who she believes Brooke did sleep with, despite Brooke’s denial.

Jumping back to present day, Montana asks Ramirez again why he didn’t kill Brooke yet. She tells him to get his “shit together” because there is another killer running around, so she tells him that they need to kill Brooke and get out of Camp Redwood before Mr. Jingles finds them.

Xavier and Trevor bring Chet back to a cabin where he appears to die, but Trevor decides to stab him with an EPI pen, which doesn’t do anything. OH WAIT Chet is alive again, so no deaths just yet. As they try to figure out how to escape, Xavier remembers the porn guy who was killed by the showers during last week’s episode, and they decide to try to find the rest of their friends before making a break for it. Unfortunately, they leave Chet in the cabin, so he is likely going to die soon.

Trevor stumbles across Margaret, who found one of the dead bodies. She refuses to leave with Trevor because there is a “school bus filled with excited campers arriving at 7 a.m.” and she insists they will be perfectly safe because she “has a gun.” Trevor takes off running, while Xavier tries to find Birdie, the camp chef/cook. He tries to convince her that Mr. Jingles is coming for them, and they suddenly hear his jingling keys. Mr. Jingles walks through the door and Birdie tells him how nice it is to see him in her canteen again. She asks if he wants some food, and offers to make him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Mr. Jingles asked her why she came back, and she tells him that she wanted to help Margaret cope with the trauma that he put her through 14 years ago. He raises his machete and cuts the crust right off the sandwich, and just as Xavier tries to start crawling away, he accidentally makes a loud sound. Mr. Jingles comes after him, knocks him out, and stabs Birdie multiple times. He stuffs Xavier in the giant oven and cranks the heat.

