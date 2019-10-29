Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy: 5 Fast Facts To Know

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have watched the drama between Chris Lopex and Kailyn Lowry unfold over several seasons. Still a mystery to many, Lopez has both pulled back on social media and started a podcast full of personal thoughts as well as his side of the story about the hit reality show. While Lowry and the “accidental” cast member were friends long before the birth of their son Lux, their relationship since then has been up and down.

Little is known about Lopez and what comes out about him usually originates from the man himself or comments from Lowry. In addition to his time with the Teen Mom 2 cast, the sports fan finds time to namecheck his favorite teams when speaking through his podcast. He also has a child with another woman who apparently has no connection to the reality franchise or its stars. Still, even fellow cast members have remained inquisitive about the man who fathered Lux.

1. He Had Active Social Media Accounts Before His Relationship with Kailyn Was Discovered

Lopez appears to have a love/hate relationship with social media. Before gaining attention as the father of Kailyn Lowry’s baby, he had an account on Twitter. For a period of time, he kept it up after the news got out to Teen Mom 2 fans. One of the posts from the since-deleted account directly addressed a comment from Lowry. After she wrote, “I will have as many kids and baby daddies as I want. Ima take care of them & go on vacation by myself w them,” Lopez was quick to fire back. He posted along with her comment the phrase, “excuse me.”

As of 2019, the Twitter account is no longer in existence. The lack of a Twitter page has not stopped Lopez from interacting with the public on his own terms. At certain times, he has moved to Instagram when the mood strikes. These times usually last only long enough to give a live chat with fans or just talk about what’s on his mind.

During one of his live Instagram chats, he spoke candidly about being in Lux’s life. “In a way, yes.” he responded, not mincing words. “Here [is] why lol, here’s [an] honest moment for y’all.”“I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” he continued. “She really carried my son for 9 months and I was f**kin up smh.” Many fans who saw the moment found it to be an interesting moment with the sometimes secretive Lopez.

2. Lopez Hosts a Podcast Called Everybody Hates Lope

The Instagram live videos and chats may have been the catalyst for his next step in controlling his public persona. In another key move, he started a podcast to offer his take on the series, his role in Lowry‘s life, and assorted other topics that have nothing to do with the franchise. Titled Everybody Hates Lopez, the series became the best way to hear from him.

As of October 2019, the podcast has only five episodes. Three distinct episodes were released on May 2, 2019. After a lapse of months with no additional episodes, one appeared on September 19, 2019. A fifth episode came out on October 10, 2019.

The reviews have not been kind to the venture. A Reddit user described the podcast as, “…he just mainly talks about sports, what he did over the weekend, and irrelevant stuff. He says Uhm every couple of words which is annoying. He has a monotone voice like he does on Instagram live. I couldn’t get through one episode. He definitely needs a cohost but IDK if that would even help enough to make me want to listen.”

3. He Had a Child with Another Woman

After the birth of Lux, the speculation that all was not well between the former friends were already established. In the midst of hoping that he would take a more active role in the child’s life came somewhat surprising news from Lopez. In an Instagram live event, he confirmed the news of the additional pregnancy but gave little details beyond the initial news. Lowry took the news in stride, answering a fan on Twitter with the comment, “he is a free man and entitled to do whatever makes him happy.”

The secretive nature of Lopez’s announcement along with a lack of details left fans with their own theories. Some were sure that Lopez was faking the pregnancy. Without mentioning his reasons for the suggestion or even basic evidence, it built up momentum in the Teen Mom 2 fan community. Some of that momentum died down when he spoke on Instagram live.

On the podcast, Lopez seemed to speak only of Lux. “I don’t want no more kids right now, I’m good,” Chris said. “I’m just going to focus on mine. I’m honestly just focused on my one kid I’ve got right now. I just want to enjoy that. Maybe later down the line, hopefully when my son can talk and can give me some feedback; he can actually tell me if he wants another sibling or something. For now, I think I’m just going to focus on him, and maybe becoming a better dad,” he said.

4. Lopez Doesn’t Have Anything Nice to Say about the Series or MTV

Through his podcast, Lopez has been vocal about the Teen Mom 2 series and how MTV has handled the situation. Neither the network nor the show’s producers appear to have directly addressed him in response. While the invitation for either to appear on the podcast may be open, neither seem to have spoken about his comments or the podcast itself.

About the franchise itself and the network’s handling of the material, he was less than complimentary.“Y’all are supposed to be promoting safe sex and s**t like that but, no offense, kid after kid is poppin’ out! That’s no shock. I’ve got a beautiful son out of the situation but…what’s the point of this s**t? Drama and storylines…people don’t want to be associated with that s**t. Maybe other people do,” he said. The comment also seems to be directed at Lowry and the other women who star on the show.

He also addressed not being a part of the show. According to Lopez, the decision to show him was not his decision and came about under less than honest circumstances. “I want to make that clear. I made it on the show, or whatever, but it wasn’t something that I wanted to be a part of or something that I signed off on. They found a loophole. They was thirsty, and when you’re thirsty enough or hungry enough, you’re gonna do what you’ve got to do to get it.

5. Lowry and Lopez Were Friends in College

Before Lopez’s identity came to light, the media went on a search for who the new man in her life might be. After digging into his past, E!News was able to identify him. Shortly afterward, it came out that their connection was nothing new. Lowry and Lopex supposedly met at the University of Delaware.

Mentions of the two as college friends are hard to find. Lowry, a 2017 graduate of the university, studied Mass Communications. It is unclear is Lopez was in the same department or whether he was even enrolled a the time she came to the University.

When news of the pregnancy was announced, Lopez revealed he was more than just a college friend. According to the same E!News report, he dropped a hint about who might be the father in a cryptic post. The outlet described the tweet as, “a Gif from Supernatural where Jensen Ackles’ character Dean Winchester reads something on a computer, rolls his eyes and then slams the laptop shut.”