Counting On Season 10 Cast & Spoilers

Counting On is a popular staple of TLC’s lineup; much of the reason for its success is The Dugger family. While they initially appeared in the series 19 and Counting, events in the news forced the network to find another way to keep the family on TLC. With this new incarnation of Duggar drama, the focus has somewhat shifted to the children, spouses, and a new generation.

For Season 10, one of the biggest changes will be pregnancies and the results of how they affect each family member. With so many children and spouses, it can be hard to keep up with each one as well as their selected storylines. Find out who’s who among the family and which members will play a part in this new season.

Season 10’s Cast Is Full of Familiar Faces

Jessa and Ben Seewald

Ben and Jessa just welcomed a baby girl over the summer. They have two children in addition to their new arrival, both boys. Married in 2014, the couple lives in Arkansas.

Jill and Derick Dillard

The couple owes their relationship to Jim Bob Duggar. While he spent time with Dilliard, the Duggar patriarch decided he might be a good match for his daughter Jill. After a brief relationship, Jill and Derick were married in 2014. The couple has two children, both boys.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo

Before he knew his current wife, Vuolo was friends with Jessa and Ben. After spending time with the Duggars, he would go on to date Jinger. The couple was engaged in 2016 and married that same year. Jeremy and Jinger’s first child was born in 2018.

Jana Duggar

Jana is back to help her family navigate the ups and downs of their life. As a twin to John David, she is also looking forward to the newest additions to their family.

John David and Abbie Duggar

The couple got married after dating for a short time. In August of 2019, they announced Abbie was expecting their first child. John David acts as a first responder in Arkansas.

Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth

In 2019, Joy Anne revealed that she was in a relationship with someone she knew since childhood. The pair were married in 2017 and soon after they announced her pregnancy. Their first child, a boy, was born in 2018.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar

The couple began their relationship in 2017 and married that same year. Months after the wedding, they announced Kendra’s pregnancy. Their first child was born in 2018 and they revealed another child was on the way in 2019.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar

Lauren Swanson was a family friend when she met Josiah. In 2018, the two began a relationship that would ultimately lead to Josiah’s proposal. Married in 2018, the couple lives in Arkansas.

Life, Death, and Family Are the Major Storylines This Season

With so many in the family expecting, it’s only natural for the series to highlight how these changes affect each woman. One of the biggest aspects of the Season 10 trailer is seeing the pregnant women come together for a special maternity photoshoot. With Abbie’s arrival, the family welcomes a fairly new member that will be bringing another Duggar in the world.

Viewers will also learn more about Jessa’s new baby girl and the birth. While there was a special episode at the end of Season 9, Season 10 teases an explanation for certain questions. The biggest reveal so far is that Jessa’s water breaking was a complete surprise; the couple was not expecting the birth at that time. The challenges of having sudden labor may not have been shared earlier, but the series appears to show every detail.

Jinger and Jeremy face some very different challenges as they search for somewhere to live in Los Angeles. Unprepared for the costs and lack of space, the first episode alone deals with this setback. On a side note, Jinger’s choice of pants in her new wardrobe choices also comes under the public eye. Previously, girls in the family have been instructed to wear only skirts and dresses.

The family also deals with a sad loss as they say goodbye to Grandma Mary. Many were shocked to learn about her accidental death due to drowning. In teasers for the new series, the funeral is full of tears and emotion as members of the Duggars share memories of their beloved Mary. Even the youngest Duggars are affected as they seek comfort from their parents.